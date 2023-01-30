It's been two years, but still 'It's a Thursday' at Savoy Society

Credit: Courtesy of Robin Maaya Credit: Courtesy of Robin Maaya

Maaya said that her presence at Savoy Society on Thursdays with her camera has become so expected that random people will ask her why isn’t there if they see her somewhere else on Thursdays. “It’s a Thursday” has also led to professional opportunities. “2022 was the first full year that I have supported myself 100 percent through taking pictures.”

She said she has taken everything from senior portraits to business openings to family photo sessions. “I didn’t have any side jobs. It was only photography. Ninety percent of the clients I had last year I met in this bar. I did headshots for The Thompson, I did photos for Sotheby’s, I did photos for Collective Marketing and I did Brochu’s [Family Tradition] opening. The list goes on, and it’s all people that I met here.”

Through her new contacts, she’s also watched how her art has transformed. “When I started, I would’ve said my actual work is very different. It’s very black and white and dark; very fine art. [Thursdays] is more so a fun documentary project. Now it’s been fun to watch the work merge. My real work that’s getting my bills paid has become so fun because I’m doing it with people that I met through a place I love, and they trust me fully to creatively take control.”

Her current photography career path started because of a project to document the Thursday scene at Savoy Society. Her photography, in turn, is now documenting her life in Savannah. Maaya is still pleased and perplexed by how it all turned out. She said she was concerned that no one would show up to the “It’s a Thursday” book release party last July.

“I remember thinking the day before no one is going to come. It’s just going to be another Thursday, and then by 8 p.m., I couldn’t move… There were so many people in here there was no room to walk. It was the best night having everybody so supportive of a project that is mine, but it wouldn’t exist without the community wanting to be part of it.”

While she admits that her Thursdays at Savoy Society can sometimes feel like a job because of all the time and money it takes to shoot, scan, edit, and post pictures, she’s often reminded that it is a community effort. When her Polaroid camera broke before a trip, she said three people bought her a new one.

Another time she was shopping in Target, and a woman recognized her from Instagram. Maaya said the woman explained how much she appreciated what she was doing at Savoy Society even though she’s never been able to make it out. That woman gave her $70 in film.

She isn’t contractually obligated to stick with Savoy Society. Maaya does take pictures in other places. After Colleagues & Lovers, 4523 Habersham Street, opened, she was there to document the first night, but she said Savoy Society will always be her baby. Documenting Thursdays there happened organically, and she doesn’t want to force an attempt to capture that same magic elsewhere.

“As soon as the community is like, we’re bored of it, it won’t exist anymore.”

The community doesn’t appear to be anywhere near bored. On Thursday, there will be a celebration of the past two years of “It’s a Thursday” at Savoy Society. Starting at 8 p.m., Maggie Hayes will have a DJ set, there will be limited editions of the two “It’s a Thursday” books will be for sale, and there will also be a raffle for a special surprise.

Maaya isn’t certain how long “It’s a Thursday” will continue, but she’s happy to see how far it’s come. “We need these pictures to tell these stories.”

IF YOU GO

What: It’s a Thursday Second Anniversary

When: Thursday, February 2nd

Where: Savoy Society, 102 East Liberty St., Unit #109

Info: Instagram @its.a.thursday

