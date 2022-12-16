'It's been absolutely ridiculous.' Government leaders clash at Chatham Commission meeting

Nearly all left the room when the commission adopted a LOST revenue sharing proposal different from the one approved by the municipalities on Thursday. The county's proposal differed in establishing a higher percentage for the county in the first year of collections, which would be 2023.

The municipalities wanted 24% to go to Chatham in 2023, a 1% difference in the county's 2022 share. The county passed a resolution calling for a 26% share in the first year instead and moved on to other agenda items.

But while municipal leaders met to talk about the county's proposal outside the commission chambers, the commissioners returned to the topic of LOST. Savannah's Melder received a text message a few minutes later and returned to the commission chambers along with several other municipal leaders.

Commissioner Kicklighter proposed "splitting the difference" for the first year of LOST revenue sharing, calling for a 25% distribution for the county. The commission eventually voted to replace their initial resolution calling for a 24% share with a 25% version. The proposal further calls for Chatham to receive 26% in 2024, 28% in 2025 and 31% in 2026.

The commission then voted to authorize Ellis to sign the agreement, as long as the municipalities accept that offer.

“I will bring that back to the municipalities to discuss,” Melder said.

Friday's meeting was the latest in a long line of tense gatherings regarding LOST, dating to July. Ugly exchanges in preliminary meetings, abandoned mediation sessions, publicity-seeking press conferences — in the last few months, Chatham County residents have seen it all.

Tensions boiled over even before negotiations began. Some municipal officials say the first LOST meeting was canceled and the following meeting was marred by angry outbursts from Ellis.

The county, which received a 23% share in the last 10 years, initially proposed a 50-50 revenue split, something Ellis later said was "a ploy" and "a plot," on the county's part, a negotiation tactic.

‘Y’all love to generate some media’

Most recently, in a press conference last week, police cars, fire trucks and Savannah's armored Bearcat vehicle blocked off the roads outside the Chatham government headquarters building on Wright Square. During that gathering, an inflatable clown was placed in a window of the county building facing the square. Chatham County officials have yet to confirm who placed the clown in the window.

Ellis said on Friday his primary concern with the municipalities’ press conference last week was that “some of our employees were harassed by those police officers.

“That’s not a joke. That, to me, was real serious. Plus, we received an email from one of the constituents that said the law says they were supposed to give a 15-day notice to the public [about police blocking traffic] and those things were not done,” Ellis said. “The other sideshow, that’s their business. Their tactics, and I can say this truly: tactics don’t work with me.”

On Friday, Kicklighter made a nod to last week’s presser. He asked Melder directly if the municipalities would consider the county's latest offer, hoping to expedite the process with only 15 days to reach a compromise.

“If not, you’re gonna be being very selfish on TV,” Kicklighter said to Melder, gesturing to the TV news cameras in the room. “Y’all love to generate some media.”

“We do, we’re very good at it,” Melder shot back in a stern voice, as the two talked over each other.

“Oh yes, y’all are the very best at it,” Kicklighter said.

“And I don’t mind being selfish on behalf of the City of Savannah,” Melder said.

'Help the mayor get re-elected'

But the fireworks didn’t stop there. Later, Ellis referenced a rumor, which he said he heard “from the source.”

“I’m going to say exactly what was told to me, and if you didn’t say it, you better own up to it: You want us to fall back to 24% so you can help the mayor [Van Johnson] get re-elected,” Ellis said as a few voices in the room let out a chorus of gasps and wows. “I’m telling you what was told to me. Don’t send those kinds of messages to me anymore.”

A few commissioners told Ellis to calm down, and Ellis later said Commissioner Tanya Milton squeezed his hand at this point, but Ellis told them, “I’m calm,” and kept going. He then got to his main point: the difference between the county receiving 26% and 24% of the first year of LOST revenue would be a difference of around $8 million, a number determined by the county’s “finance people,” Ellis said.

“We’re trying to work with y’all,” Ellis said. “But every time we look, y’all are throwing something different up on the wall.”

Melder took umbrage with Ellis's assertions.

“Mr. Chairman, if I could address a few things there,” Melder said. “One: You cannot attack my integrity. I am a non-political public servant to the City of Savannah and to Chatham County. And if you want to talk about all of the things that have been whispered into my ear about what you need, what this commission needs in this deal, then I’m willing to let it all air out here. We hear a lot of things as administrators ...”

“But did you get it from the source?” Ellis interrupted.

“Sir, you just said something that you heard,” Melder said, as the rumblings from the audience became louder. “Did you hear it from the source, Mr. Chairman?”

Commissioners called for a point of order. The two spoke over each other, from the chairman’s seat to the public comment lectern, and the spat went on.

Drama aside, the county's vote on a LOST revenue sharing formula now requires action from the municipalities. As the legislative body for the county's largest municipality, Savannah City Council must vote to accept the proposal. Savannah Council next meets Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Should council instead adopt a counterproposal, with revenue sharing percentages differing from the county’s, the commission would have to convene for a special-called meeting to accept or decline the offer.

Commissioners showed no indication Friday of a willingness to further negotiate on LOST. Commissioner Kicklighter said he wishes the smaller municipalities would “get off that Savannah train,” calling for an end to the “silly games.”

“It should’ve started with all of us working together to come up with a plan rather than y'all coming in as one group, ganged up like you did walking in here today,” Kicklighter said. “You looked like a big gang. Y’all should’ve had on leather coats. It’s been absolutely ridiculous.”

