It’s a Bug’s Life: Bugmeat go from bedroom to the stage with show at El Rocko Lounge

“We started a bunch of projects, Juan and I and even Steffan, but none of them ever gained momentum,” said Jones. “This is the first thing that we’ve been really consistent with and really enjoyed it.”

Each of the bandmates come from different music backgrounds, and the process of “feeling each other out” is audible on the EP.

“I was classically trained on piano,” said McAuliffe. I went to college for piano. It was pretty interesting playing in a band for the first time. It’s interesting trying to understand how to work with other people that is not in a classical way that is so formal. That was kind of hard for me at first because I was used to having sheet music in front of me.”

While Jones is a self-taught singer-songwriter, Stevenson used to produce electronic music and DJ at college parties. Along with his love of math rock, Stevenson describes his influence on the band as “geometric.”

“I went to SCAD for sound design and studio production,” said Stevenson. “I’ve been mainly making music myself or Ryan’s personal project. I helped record and write with her for previous music.”

Their drummer Rost, who comes from Savannah’s hardcore/metalcore scene, is the wildcard element to Bugmeat’s shoegaze sound. Besides having played in several metal bands, Rost also has a solo project called Garland (named after the Cocteau Twins album).

“I definitely incorporate aspects of punk and hardcore in my drumming,” said Rost of his contribution to Bugmeat. “Down the road, if I get more involved in song-writing, I play pretty much most instruments a little bit, although guitar is my main instrument. Katie and I share a common love of 90’s showgaze and dreampop music. It was through hardcore bands that I liked, you’d look at their liner note and that’s how I heard about a lot of postpunk and showgaze when I was younger. The hardcore scene was a the gateway for me being introduced to more alternative, lighter genres of music.”

“Just his influence is a completely different ideology,” Jones added.

“It changes the whole vibe of our band, which is super cool because it is a collaborative project,” McAuliffe continued.

Because of the collaborative nature of “Bug’s Life,” each song features a different approach to writing and recording.

“Each song had its own production of how it came to have harmonies,” explained Jones. “‘iloveu’ was, off the bat, both of us singing it. ‘Bug’s Life’ was just a straight live recording in one take. That was an improv song. ‘IA’ (which is about a terrible car accident that left McAuliffe hospitalized) was something Juan had created and then we put lyrics on top of it. We haven’t nailed down a specific process."

“It’s really taught us how to play together,” Stevenson added. “We’ve got to taste everyone’s take on different styles. As a band we each have a style that tightens up what Bugmeat sounds like as a whole.”

Bugmeat’s El Rocko show on Friday with Heyrocco, H.A.R.D., and Klept is only their second live performance, but they look forward to finding out how far their hard work has shaped them as a live band.

“We’re still focused on our live show and once we’ve played the El Rocko show, we’ve decided that we’re going to get back into writing, because we’ve been working on how we perform together,” said Jones. “We think we sound good, but also this is a small bedroom. The sound from there to being on stage is different. So we’re trying to book as many venues as we can so that we can have a better understanding of our live show.”

When Bugmeat get back to writing new material, hopefully McAuliffe won’t have to get into another car accident for the band to find lyrical inspiration. Some love songs would suffice.

“Maybe a heartbreak, but not a neck break,” McAuliffe said with a laugh.

