Irish pub in former Kevin Barry's building on River Street? Few details from new tenant.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The River Street building that once housed "the most Irish pub outside Dublin," the now-closed Kevin Barry's Pub, will be getting a facelift from Savannah-based Felder and Associates and The Irish Pub Company.

Kevin Barry's, which opened in 1981, was a well-loved Savannah institution until its closing on New Year's Eve, 2019.  The pub closed after 39 years when the lease ran out, pub owner Vic Power told SMN that year. In 2016, Irish Pubs Global Federation named Kevin Barry's Pub the "Most Authentic Irish Pub" in the world for 2016.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The five-story building was built in 1852 and is a "contributing structure" within the Savannah National Historic Landmark District, meaning it is deemed to be significant to the character of the district.

The renovations for the new restaurant, named "The Southern Tavern" in the project description submitted to the Metropolitan Planning Commission, will remove the cover of the closed deck outside the building, alter the building's interiors, and improve accessibility.

On the Irish Pub Company's website, they make a distinction between their pubs and restaurants, listing the two under separate sections. But the restaurants feature the same dimly lit, stained wood interior design as to be expected from a proper pub.

Credit: Metropolitan Planning Commission

The current plywood patio enclosure will be removed entirely to allow for an open deck. Additionally, the design includes an overhaul of the building's floors, and raising the head height of each door to better align with the window header.

The renovations were approved by the Historic District Board of Review in July, with a few conditions.

The left door of Kevin Barry's must remain in its current configuration, the shutters must have meeting rails in the center of the shutter,  floor color selections must be provided and the drawings must accurately reflect the existing size of the openings with the new windows.

One of the issues listed by the developers was the concrete slab poured over the original stone flooring was poured higher than the existing entrances, and therefore are not up to code, since the doors are under the required 6 feet, 8 inches.

On River Street, the new doors will be custom wood and stained glass doors. The new deck will also feature sliding wood shutters, and a new cast iron railing with a wood handrail will be installed on the deck.

"The existing enclosed wood deck is not historic and in poor condition," the report read.

The River Street and Factor's Walk level will be the only alterations made by Felder & Associates. The rest of the five-story building will remain untouched.

Credit: Steve Bisson/savannahnow.com

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Irish pub in former Kevin Barry's building on River Street? Few details from new tenant.

