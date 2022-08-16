Irish pub in former Kevin Barry's building on River Street? Few details from new tenant.

On the Irish Pub Company's website, they make a distinction between their pubs and restaurants, listing the two under separate sections. But the restaurants feature the same dimly lit, stained wood interior design as to be expected from a proper pub.

The current plywood patio enclosure will be removed entirely to allow for an open deck. Additionally, the design includes an overhaul of the building's floors, and raising the head height of each door to better align with the window header.

The renovations were approved by the Historic District Board of Review in July, with a few conditions.

The left door of Kevin Barry's must remain in its current configuration, the shutters must have meeting rails in the center of the shutter, floor color selections must be provided and the drawings must accurately reflect the existing size of the openings with the new windows.

One of the issues listed by the developers was the concrete slab poured over the original stone flooring was poured higher than the existing entrances, and therefore are not up to code, since the doors are under the required 6 feet, 8 inches.

On River Street, the new doors will be custom wood and stained glass doors. The new deck will also feature sliding wood shutters, and a new cast iron railing with a wood handrail will be installed on the deck.

"The existing enclosed wood deck is not historic and in poor condition," the report read.

The River Street and Factor's Walk level will be the only alterations made by Felder & Associates. The rest of the five-story building will remain untouched.

