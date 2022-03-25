In first meeting together in months, Port Wentworth council agrees on study to explore city split

The resolution comes after weeks of council division in which Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton first proposed dissolving the city charter and later suggested dividing the city in two.

At an informal meeting in early March, Norton announced that he was working with Georgia House Reps. Ron Stephens (R-Savannah) and Bill Hitchens (R-Rincon) and Georgia Sen. Lester Jackson (D-Savannah) on legislation that would dissolve the city charter and make it an unincorporated part of Chatham County.

At least four council members opposed the dissolution. Although the bill was drafted, it was not introduced at the state legislature, giving the city council opportunity to work together.

A week later, the mayor announced, then canceled, a special called meeting to discuss dividing the city.

During the Thursday night council meeting, residents implored the council to work together. "It's not fair to us," said resident Chris Hanks. "It's not fair to these people sitting out here."

Hanks and other residents brought up quality of life issues that need to be addressed but have ostensibly stalled due to the council's inability to work together.

"Why do we need so many warehouses when we don't even have a park for our kids to play baseball?" continued Hanks, who's lived in Port Wentworth since 2008.

Council members all generally said they'd like the city to stay together but agreed the study needs to be done.

"I do approve of a study because there are so many people ... who are pushing to get a split ... I think it will be very enlightening," said Council Member At-large Jo Smith.

At the end of the meeting, council approved an authorization for City Manager Steve Davis to hire a city clerk. The city has been without an official clerk since February, when the last clerk joined with five other city employees and quit en masse.

Port Wentworth Retreat and Study Resolution by savannahnow.com on Scribd

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: In first meeting together in months, Port Wentworth council agrees on study to explore city split