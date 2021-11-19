'I hate it': Savannah's Georgia House legislators face new challenges after redistricting

The redistricting session has brought many changes to the political districts of the Savannah area, and some of the most drastic changes came in the new map of the Georgia House of Representatives.
It was the first map to land on Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk during the special session on redistricting, a once-per-decade realignment of the state’s political battlefield.
In Georgia, legislators get to vote on the maps before they become law, but Republicans hold majorities in both the House and Senate. Coming off a stunning 2020 election, in which Democrats won three statewide races, redistricting provided Republicans a tool to strengthen their positions by redrawing district maps to favor GOP candidates.