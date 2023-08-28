How Tybee is preparing for Tropical Storm Idalia rainfall and ‘extremely high tide’ this week

Savannah Morning News
By Destini Ambus – Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago
The City of Tybee Island issued alerts Monday to residents related to Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to move into the coastal Georgia area Wednesday.

According to a post on the City of Tybee Island website and Facebook, there will be no mandatory evacuation, but those who wish to voluntarily evacuate should prepare to leave today. Sandbags will be available for Tybee residents only at Tybee Island Memorial Park, but residents will need to proof of residency with a utility bill or driver's license.

The Director of Chatham Emergency Management Agency Dennis Jones said there may be a possibility of US 80 closing Wednesday night due to flooding.

"As of right now we're looking at four to six inches of rainfall. We do have an astronomical high tide or a 'king tide' that is coming for Wednesday night. So, with that, extremely high tide coupled with the rainfall, there is a potential for us to have water encroachment across highway 80 Going out to Tybee Island," Jones said. "Chatham County Police Department will make the determination if that road needs to be closed. They'll make that at the time. But there is potential for the island to be isolated on a short-term basis while that water comes in and goes out."

The city also reported that they are removing items from the beach, tying down loose items and clearing storm drains and streets today.

City officials urge residents to begin their own personal hurricane preparations as well for family, pets and property, and to sign up for CEMA alerts to get the most up-to-date information.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: How Tybee is preparing for Tropical Storm Idalia rainfall and ‘extremely high tide’ this week

