How to navigate St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah like a boss

Veterans of the land rush begin circling the squares along the parade route ― Oglethorpe, Lafayette, Johnson, Wright, Madison, Chippewa, and the square formerly known as Calhoun ― sometimes as early as 4 a.m. to secure a temporary parking space, so they can unload their gear along with someone to set it up once the whistle blows. (Some, even park a car on their square of choice the night before.) Then, they move their cars just outside the parade route.

What to bring:

Tent

Chairs

Plastic or aluminum cups

Disposable plates and utensils, but no Styrofoam

Cans or plastic bottles, no glass

Coolers and ice

Snacks, but no grills to cook

Cornhole and other games

Sunscreen

Bug spray

Keep Savannah stunning by carrying out whatever you carry in, and use the many extra receptacles provided by the city to dispose of your trash. Look for yellow bins with black tops for recycling plastic, paper and aluminum.

Pre-game with a hearty breakfast

Once you've secured your real estate, take turns with your square mates to seek out sustenance. The DeSoto Savannah on Madison Square hosts an annual breakfast buffet for $33 a person (Bloody Marys and Irish coffee available) that provides a wristband that grants access to its restrooms throughout the day ― worth every penny. Doors open at 6:30 a.m.

Savor those green grits at McDonough's Restaurant and Lounge, 21 E. McDonough St., which sits along the parade route and serves a heaping Southern-style breakfast for $15 starting at 6 a.m.

Or pop by the storied Clary's Cafe, 404 Abercorn St., for corn beef hash eggs benedict. Doors open early at 7 a.m.

Another longtime parade morning favorite is the annual pancake breakfast at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, located at 429 Abercorn St. adjacent to the former Calhoun Square. The doors open at 7 a.m., and proceeds go toward the church’s youth programs and mission trips.

P(r)ay reverence

Lest we forget amid the revelry the true spirit behind St. Patrick's Day, Mass at Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist begins at 8 a.m. ― a reminder that March 17 is a religious holiday that has been observed for more than a thousand years on the Emerald Isle.

During the fifth century, Saint Patrick was kidnapped in his native Britain at the age of 16 and enslaved in Ireland until he escaped. He returned and is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland, using the shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity. March 17 marks the anniversary of the death of Ireland's patron saint.

Take care of business

It's important to stay hydrated, especially when quaffing green beers and Bloody Marys under the bright Savannah sun. But, responsibly drinking also makes finding a public restroom a priority. Many businesses are closed, and most do not allow their restrooms to be used by non-patrons.

Some veteran celebrants reserve porta potties for their crews for about $100 to $125 a day, set them on flatbed trucks parked off-square (the city prohibits them in the squares), and hand out wristbands to monitor who can and cannot use them.

It may sound extreme, but it's the difference between comfort and discomfort, long lines and no lines, especially when small children are among your crowd.

