How to celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a historic Mexican tradition

Although it may seem, at first glance, a mournful celebration, this event is a joyful and meaningful holiday, in which loved ones who have passed away are honored and remembered.

Editor of La Voz Latina, Adriana Iris Boatwright, explores the history and traditions behind Día de los Muertos, from the iconic character of La Catrina to the importance of marigolds, as well as share a simple menu to celebrate and respect this culturally rich holiday.

History of the Day of the Dead

The origin of the Day of the Dead can be traced back to Mexico's pre-Hispanic civilizations, such as the Aztecs and Mayans, who honored their dead through rituals and offerings. However, with the arrival of the Spaniards in the 16th century, these traditions merged with Catholic beliefs, giving rise to the holiday as we know it today.

The creation of altars with offerings to the deceased is a central practice on the Day of the Dead. These altars, called “ofrendas” or “altars of the dead,” typically include items such as candles, incense, food, drinks, photographs of deceased loved ones, and objects that were meaningful to them in life. It is believed that, during these days, the spirits of the deceased return to visit their loved ones, so the offerings act as a bridge between the world of the living and that of the dead.

La Catrina: Day of the Dead Icon

One of the most recognizable symbols of the Day of the Dead is La Catrina. This figure is a skeletal representation of an elegantly dressed woman, wearing a hat adorned with flowers and feathers. La Catrina was created by Mexican illustrator José Guadalupe Posada in the early 20th century as a satirical critique of the Mexican aristocracy of the time, which sought to hide its Indigenous and African origin by adopting European fashions.

Over time, La Catrina became a symbol of death, but not in a macabre sense, but as a representation that death is a natural part of life. During the Day of the Dead, it is common to see people dressed up as La Catrina, reminding us of the importance of maintaining a sense of humor and acceptance of death as part of our existence.

The wonderful wonders of marigolds

One of the most iconic flowers of the Day of the Dead is the marigold, also known as the "flower of the dead." This bright orange flower is used to decorate altars, tombs or headstones, and streets during the festivities. The marigold is believed to guide spirits back to their earthly homes with its fragrance and coloring.

In addition to its symbolic function, marigolds also have medicinal properties and have been used in traditional Mexican medicine for centuries. Its scent is considered relaxing, and it is believed to help calm nerves and relieve stress.

Day of the Dead makeup

One of the most visual and eye-catching traditions of the Day of the Dead is skull makeup. This detailed and colorful face art depicts skulls and skeletons, often adorned with flowers and intricate and family-created designs. People who participate in the festivities often put on makeup in this way, as they believe it helps the spirits of the deceased recognize their loved ones when they return.

Day of the Dead makeup has also become a symbol of identity and cultural pride for many Mexicans and people of Mexican descent around the world. It is important to remember that this makeup has deep cultural significance and should not be used in a superficial way or as simple entertainment.

Honoring rather than appropriating

The Day of the Dead is a holiday deeply rooted in Mexican culture, full of meaning and symbolism. In recent years, there has been concern about the cultural appropriation of this celebration, especially outside of Mexico. Cultural appropriation refers to the adoption of elements of a culture by people who do not belong to that culture, often without understanding their meaning or importance.

To avoid cultural appropriation of the Day of the Dead, it is essential to respect and understand its traditions and meanings. If you want to participate in the festivities or incorporate elements of the Day of the Dead into your life, be sure to do so in a respectful manner and with a deep appreciation for Mexican culture.

Menu to honor the deceased

A beautiful way to celebrate Día de los Muertos is through food. It is believed that the spirits of the deceased return to enjoy the foods they used to cherish in life. Here's a simple menu inspired by this holiday:

Starter: Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin



Onion



Garlic



Chicken or vegetable broth



Sour cream



Fresh coriander



Corn tortillas

Main Course: Mole

Chicken or turkey



Dark chocolate



Dried chili pepper



Almonds



Garlic



Corn tortillas

Dessert: Pan de Muerto – Bread of the Dead

Flour



Sugar



Egg



Yeast



Orange



Anise



Powdered sugar

Drink: Atole

Atole, often referred to as "Mexican hot cereal," is a comforting and nourishing traditional beverage that has been a beloved staple in Mexican and Central American cuisine for centuries. This warm and thick concoction is typically made from masa harina (corn flour), water or milk, and a touch of sweetener, such as sugar or cinnamon. Atole can be flavored in a variety of ways, with ingredients such as vanilla, chocolate, fruits, or spices, giving it a diverse range of delightful flavors. This heartwarming drink not only offers a taste of Mexico's rich culinary heritage but also serves as a delightful and warm treat on a cold morning or as a soothing nighttime indulgence. Atole's creamy texture and sweet, comforting taste make it a perfect choice for breakfast or as a cozy beverage during festive celebrations and family gatherings.

