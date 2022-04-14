How misunderstanding of CRT, social emotional learning failed Savannah students, parents

And then, she said, he told her about this “kind-of fun thing.” His 4th grade teacher, she explained, separated the students — white students from Black students. The teacher then displayed white and black baby dolls and asked the students to pick which dolls meant bad things.

“He said, ‘So, I picked up the black baby dolls,'” Williams recounted. He added that even the Black kids had chosen the black dolls, and that the teacher explained they all had been taught from the beginning that black is bad, especially from media depictions of villains in movies and television shows.

Although her grandson seemed unfazed — he said it was “weird” — Williams grew troubled that the class exercise may have created racial divisions in young people where they did not exist.

She asked the education chair of the organization Ladies on the Right, Beth Majeroni, "Is this a thing? Is this the beginning of CRT and SEL that we are all so against?"

Majeroni wasn’t sure, according to Williams, who serves as the organization’s legislative chair, but she said she would find out. Majeroni then filed a complaint against the teacher with the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, citing “discrimination due to color of skin.”

For months Majeroni, a retired teacher, had grown concerned that the goal of education was changing from learning the basics of reading, writing, math, science and history toward indoctrinating children in critical race theory, or CRT.

The research she had been doing through conservative publications such as the Washington Examiner, the Federalist and others, she explained to the Savannah Morning News in a January phone interview, seemed to point toward social-emotional tools and trainings provided by industry leaders such as the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) and Panorama Education, as "the open door to CRT," further exacerbating divisions along racial and class lines. She was alarmed by online workshops in which the former CEO of CASEL, Karen Niemi, spoke of SEL as a tool for anti-racism and equity — two principles, Majeroni believed, that were antithetical to the tenants of the civil rights movement.

To underscore that point, she quoted 1776 Unites' founder Bob Woodson, "I didn't march so someone could use the rich legacy of the civil rights movement to punish whites."

When she'd heard that Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools would be surveying students' social and emotional needs, she said, she conducted an open records request (ORR) and learned the district had signed a contract in April 2021 with Panorama Education for $95,000.

"I'm like, okay, so it's not just across the country, it's actually local as well," she said.

For nearly 15 years the Savannah-Chatham County school district had relied on state assessments to provide some indication about the emotional health of its students as part of a whole-child approach to education. That assessment had been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials said, and the district pursued a third-party vendor to help with gathering information about if and how much the pandemic had affected learning and social development.

And so, during the Nov. 3, 2021, regular board meeting for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, Majeroni used her allotted five minutes during the public comment period to voice her concerns about the Panorama survey — a survey that had been released with some confusion among parents and students in October.

“SEL is CRT in sheep’s clothing,” Majeroni said, citing a statement by Aaron Feuer, Panorama’s CEO and co-founder, in which he affirmed the company’s stand against systemic racism and quoted Dr. D’Andre Weaver’s “a reimagined education system is our antiracist protest.”

Majeroni then shared Williams’s story with the board. “This focus on race left all of those 9 and 10-year-olds, Black and white, ashamed and traumatized by the color of their skin.”

The Doll Test To understand the impacts segregation exerted on Black children during the Jim Crow era of the 1930-40s, psychologists Kenneth and Mamie Clark developed what became known as “the doll tests.” The Clarks used four dolls, identical except for color, and asked children between the ages of 3 and 7 which doll they preferred. Most participants chose the white doll and attributed positive characteristics to it. In the PBS documentary, “Eyes on the Prize,” Dr. Kenneth Clark explained that the basis of the test was to illustrate the influence of race, color and status on the self-esteem of children. Fourteen years after the Clarks conducted the doll tests, attorney Thurgood Marshall called the Clarks to testify and demonstrate the doll test before the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark school desegregation case, Brown v. Board of Education. The doll test has resurfaced periodically to show how early children internalize even if they cannot verbalize racial attitudes. Anderson Cooper demonstrated this experiment on CNN’s AC360 in 2010 during a special series on children and race. Through Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools’ Director of Communications Stacy Jennings, Isle of Hope’s principal Antonio V. Byrd said neither he nor Assistant Principal Bridget Gordon had received any complaints from parents about the doll test taking place in a classroom. It remained unclear at press time whether it was a teacher or a counselor who administered the doll test or whether it was part of any SEL curriculum focused on inclusion or empathy-building. Through an inquiry by Ramon Ray, the district’s chief human resources officer, the Professional Standards Commission confirmed it did not open a case. According to the lead PSC investigator, “If a complaint was sent, the Commission did not approve it for investigation.”

Parental dissatisfaction

Majeroni wasn’t the only one to connect SEL to CRT on that first Wednesday in November, just one day after Glenn A. Youngkin won the Virginia gubernatorial race, in large part, by tapping into parental dissatisfaction with public schools during COVID-19 closures.

Dr. Barry Krakow, an internist with a specialty in sleep medicine, spoke of his advocacy for healthy emotional intelligence while decrying the role of SEL as a “gateway to bring CRT into various institutions.”

Angela Beck, a retired surgeon, questioned the board and administration about their lack of transparency regarding the selection and procurement of the Panorama survey. As a mother with two daughters in the public school system, she also expressed her frustration that there was little information for if and how parents could opt their children out of taking the survey.

It seemed that the heated conversations that had taken place in state legislatures and school board rooms from Idaho and Tennessee to Texas and North Dakota finally had arrived in Savannah — albeit a bit more quietly. There is no discussion allowed between the public and board or staff members during school board meetings, which are held at 2 p.m. on the first Wednesdays of every month. And indeed, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign this week both the parental bill of rights as well as H.B. 1084, the bill that bans the teaching of “divisive concepts” on race.

During the past two years, as parents, grandparents and guardians have had to take on greater involvement in their children’s education, social emotional learning and critical race theory have been used interchangeably within public discourse.

The two concepts historically and in practice, however, are not the same.

One is a process to understand the mental health indicators that impede learning as well as influence adverse behaviors. The other is an academic and legal construct by which to assess how racism is baked into public policy.

The two collide at certain points:

where the experience of racism exerts a toll on a student's educational progress and mental health,

where instruction privileges a single rather than a more complex, nuanced narrative of social studies, language and history; and,

where long-term funding and policies have prevented, along racial lines, the equal provision of educational resources to students.

SEL and CRT now have become conflated into fiery buzzwords within an already polarized political environment, where the combustible mixture of COVID-19 induced anxieties (physical, emotional, economic), racial reckoning, and eroding distrust in public institutions has been thrown onto the wood pile with an incendiary social media climate as the match.

In the middle of all of this: students and their nascent abilities to navigate the stresses of learning and puberty, much less shoulder the pressures of the past few years.

To follow the many threads of this evolving story, Savannah Morning News investigated how the mental health of our students had become an inflection point. Our journalists asked a lot of questions of parents, counselors, teachers, administrators, and board members. Reporters researched and requested records to understand how the district got here and how it might move forward.

Amid the personal and political agendas, there are real questions about process, funding, intent, purpose, transparency, and follow-through. The following articles answer some of those questions, from detailing the process by which the district funded and acquired the survey, to showing the missteps that exacerbated rumors and confusion.

The articles also show how the concussive series of social, economic, and physical upheavals over the past several years have distracted attention from what really matters — the social and intellectual development of children.

Like any educational process, our reporting remains ongoing and iterative.

