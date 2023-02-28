X
Housing Authority attorneys file motion to dismiss Yamacraw Village negligence case

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
39 minutes ago

On Friday, attorneys for the Housing Authority of Savannah filed a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the the mother of a 15-year-old girl shot and killed in Yamacraw Village in May 2022.

At about 10 p.m. on May 6, 2022, Desaray Gilliard was shot and killed by an unknown assailant while in the public housing complex's common area. Gilliard's mother, Detraya Gilliard, alleges that HAS failed to implement and maintain ordinary care to keep the premises safe, failed to use closed-circuit monitoring of the premises, or install fencing or secure exits, or to provide proper policing of the premises.

The attorneys for HAS, Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker, argue in the motion to dismiss that HAS enjoys sovereign immunity as a government entity, meaning the housing authority cannot be sued without its consent, so the court should dismiss Gilliard's complaint with prejudice.

The attorney representing Detraya Gilliard, James Kurhaijan of Dozier Law Firm, did not respond to a call for comment by publication time. Kurhaijan has yet to answer HAS’ motion to dismiss, and the court hasn’t made a decision to dismiss the case or not.

This is a developing story.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Housing Authority attorneys file motion to dismiss Yamacraw Village negligence case

