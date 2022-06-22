ajc logo
UPDATE: Houlihan Bridge in Port Wentworth reopened after malfunction

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Zoe Nicholson, Savannah Morning News
The Houlihan Bridge in Port Wentworth has reopened after  a two-hour closure stemming from a malfunction, according to the Port Wentworth Police Department.

The police were notified of the bridge's closure at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The closure was due to a mechanical issue with the drawbridge, which spans the Savannah River between South Carolina and Chatham County.

"It is unknown what is causing the bridge to malfunction and make it not drivable," a release from PWPD said.

The Georgia Dept. of Transportation first identified the issue with the bridge.

The bridge is one of the last of its kind in Chatham County. The other remaining drawbridge spans the Wilmington River on Highway 80 and is currently being replaced.

