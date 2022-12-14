ajc logo
X

Holiday Safety: Protect against porch pirates this holiday season

Credit: Provided by Amazon

Credit: Provided by Amazon

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
40 minutes ago

If you've grown accustomed to shopping from the comfort of your couch and the ease of delivery, you're not alone. Online sales grew this year over last, busting assumptions of a downward trend. Still, while all those deliveries may make life easier for you, they also make you a mark for porch pirates.

In Chatham County, that problem is acute. Over the past three years, Chatham County Police recorded 43 mail thefts and 21 porch thefts from Nov. 1 through Jan 1. Since Nov. 1 of this year, there have been 17 mail thefts and 3 porch delivery thefts already reported.

The Savannah Police Department, meanwhile, already has recorded 77 porch thefts since Nov. 1.

Credit: Provided by Amazon

Credit: Provided by Amazon

To protect against the spate of Grinches, Chatham County Police Capt. Nicholas Ojanovac recommends a few alternatives for citizens when it comes to package deliveries:

  • Have the packages delivered to your office rather than your home.
  • If you cannot redirect packages to your office, deliver them to a friend or relative or main office of an apartment complex where someone can sign for the delivery.
  • Instead of having packages delivered, arrange to pick up packages at the store or at a lock box, such as Whole Foods for Amazon deliveries.

“And it's always a good idea to sign up for updates and alerts in regards to the delivery of your package, that way you'll know when it gets delivered,” said Ojanovac. “And if you can't make it, maybe have a friend or a neighbor come pick it up to try to avoid it.”

If a package is stolen from your porch, the Chatham County Police Department will respond. In that case, dial 9-1-1. An officer will respond to wherever you are — your residence or your workplace, for example. The officer will gather evidence, such as from a Ring camera, said Ojanovac, and alert the public.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Holiday Safety: Protect against porch pirates this holiday season

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Warnock’s US Senate victory audited by Georgia election officials 12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

GHSA expected to announce finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday
13h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
11h ago

Credit: John Raby

3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired
12h ago

Credit: John Raby

3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired
12h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections

Coworkers stunned after Gwinnett correctional officer gunned down in parking lot
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Dangerous Roads: Eight pedestrians killed on Chatham County roads in 2022, thus far
35m ago
Raise a glass to Savannah art: Local artists needed for new to-go cup design
37m ago
Q&A: Incoming School Board President Roger Moss to bring charter school experience...
39m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
22h ago
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
13h ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top