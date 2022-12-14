To protect against the spate of Grinches, Chatham County Police Capt. Nicholas Ojanovac recommends a few alternatives for citizens when it comes to package deliveries:

Have the packages delivered to your office rather than your home.

If you cannot redirect packages to your office, deliver them to a friend or relative or main office of an apartment complex where someone can sign for the delivery.

Instead of having packages delivered, arrange to pick up packages at the store or at a lock box, such as Whole Foods for Amazon deliveries.

“And it's always a good idea to sign up for updates and alerts in regards to the delivery of your package, that way you'll know when it gets delivered,” said Ojanovac. “And if you can't make it, maybe have a friend or a neighbor come pick it up to try to avoid it.”

If a package is stolen from your porch, the Chatham County Police Department will respond. In that case, dial 9-1-1. An officer will respond to wherever you are — your residence or your workplace, for example. The officer will gather evidence, such as from a Ring camera, said Ojanovac, and alert the public.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Holiday Safety: Protect against porch pirates this holiday season