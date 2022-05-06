Historic Savannah Foundation announces 2022 Preservation award winners

During the awards ceremony, Historic Savannah Foundation recognized seven projects and individuals, including:

Nichola Parker Coe Volunteer of the Year winner

Briana Grosicki; Consultant at Ethos Preservation

Restoration Project - 920 E. Anderson Street/ Emma Miscally House

Owner: Matt Eberle; Contractor: Eco Friendly Contracting

Restoration Project - Fort Screven; Building 135

Owner: Steve Buckner & Libby Bacon; Contractor: Cory Scoville, Cory Scoville Construction

Restoration Project - 229 MLK, Jr. Blvd./Clark Hall

Owner: Savannah College of Art and Design; Architect: J. Anthony Hensley, SCAD; Contractor: Landmark Preservation, LLC

Restoration Project - 1813-1821 Bull Street/Persse Pharmacy and Corner Store

Owner: Matthew Allan, Matthew Allan Homes; Architect: Josh Ward, AIA, Ward Architecture + Preservation; Contractor: Jeff Whitlow, Whitlow Construction Co.

Restoration Project - Savannah City Hall/Third Floor Rehabilitation

Owner: City of Savannah; Architect: Keith Howington, Greenline Architecture; Contractor: Landmark Preservation, LLC

Restoration Project - Georgia Historical Society Research Center

Owner: Georgia Historical Society; Architect: Lynch Associates Architects; Contractor: JTVS Builder, Inc.

The Historic Savannah Foundation received some wonderful submissions for these awards, and the organization is grateful for each and every entry.

Preservation Award nominations were judged by an independent, all-volunteer jury selected for their expertise in the realm of architecture, preservation and design. The jury used the following general criteria:

Quality and degree of difficulty of the nominee's project

Degree to which the nominee's project or effort is unusual or pioneering, or serves as an example that influences good preservation practices

Demonstrable or measurable impact of nominee's project on the community

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Historic Savannah Foundation announces 2022 Preservation award winners