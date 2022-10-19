'He's in a bubble': Herring criticizes Carter for being out of touch with voters in debates

Certification of the 2020 election and Jan. 6 were his banner issues, his primary gripes with Carter. On Wednesday night in a debate hosted by WTOC, Herring challenged Carter on it face to face for the first time.

How Carter fared in the debates: Rep. Carter labels U.S. House challenger Herring as Biden proxy in debates

Get your vote on: Early voting gets underway in the 2022 Georgia midterm election. What you need to know

Inside the January 6 riot: Rep. Buddy Carter shares memories from attack on government

Two debates, two Herrings

The two debates this week were a tale of two Herrings. Tuesday's showing saw a few barbs traded, but Wednesday night was an aggressive showing for Herring, who harped on Carter's voting record, his actions on Jan. 6 and his campaign finances. He put Carter on the defensive several times during the hour-long session.

The performance was in sharp contrast to Tuesday's debate in Atlanta, where Herring took few shots at Carter beyond calling his 28-year tenure in politics the stuff of a “career politician” and returning Carter’s favorite insult by calling him a “rubber stamp” for the Republican Party.

When the rubber stamps came out on Wednesday, Herring joked about it, keeping a playful tally of how many times Carter said the phrase, telling viewers to mark their "debate bingo" cards.

"There's one rubber stamp on the stage, and it's you voting with the Republican Party 98% of the time. I'm going to be an independent thinker and a problem solver," Herring said Wednesday.

In a way, Herring took a similar debate strategy to Republican U.S. Senate challanger Herschel Walker. Walker sought to paint his incumbent opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, as a D.C. Beltway elite, a regular Joe vs. a D.C. titan.

Herring said Carter was "in a bubble," and told voters to go look up his FEC filings to see "big pharma and big oil" campaign contributions. He, like Walker, sought to use his opponent's incumbency against him.

Do your own research: Carter's FEC campaign donation filings

Do your own research: Herring's FEC campaign donation filings

Zeroing in on Jan. 6

During the Atlanta Press Club debate on Oct. 18, when both candidates were given the opportunity to ask one question to each other, with time for rebuttal after, Herring asked Carter about raising drug prices.

The approach mirrored a recent campaign strategy. Herring has made Carter's votes against prescription drug related medication a favorite talking point. But it meant Carter was never asked to address his presidential results certification vote and his labeling of Jan. 6 Capitol attackers as " a few who got out of control."

A day later, Herring mentioned Jan. 6 in his opening remarks. Midway through the debate, the WTOC panelists asked Carter directly about his vote and the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Carter condemned the rioters, as he has done before, but made a nod to the insurrection not being a priority for 1st District constituents.

"When I'm in the district, I'm not hearing about Jan. 6," Carter said. "I'm hearing about inflation; I'm hearing about crime; I'm hearing about the southern border; I'm hearing about education, our schools, but I'm not hearing about January 6."

Herring later fielded a question about election integrity and criticized Carter regarding Jan. 6.

"As I sat at home anxiously wondering what would happen to the future of our country, I could not believe that Mr. Carter would do something like that," Herring said. "He took an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution, and that night, without any basis in fact or law, he violated his oath of office."

Carter reiterated that he doesn't believe the Capitol riots are important to the 1st District and said in his rebuttal, "my opponent seems to be obsessed with Jan. 6."

Herring responded: "Mr. Carter violated his oath of office to defend and support the Constitution. That is fundamental to our democracy," Herring said. "And if he's not hearing that, it's because he's in a bubble, and not listening to the people of our district."

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'He's in a bubble': Herring criticizes Carter for being out of touch with voters in debates