BreakingNews
Rematch: Kemp’s GOP victory sets up another battle with Abrams
ajc logo
X

Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock post runaway wins in Georgia U.S. Senate primaries

ajc.com

Credit: Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK

Credit: Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Herschel Walker dominated his first election in the same fashion he once did opponents on the football field.

The U.S. Senate candidate and Georgia Bulldog football icon trounced three challengers Tuesday in the Republican primary. With just 13% of precincts reporting, Walker had already built a 54% point lead on his next closest challenger, Gary Black. The Associated Press declared him a winner less than an hour after polls closed.

Walker will face stiffer competition in his next election: Sen. Raphael Warnock. The incumbent won the Democratic primary, easily defeating Tamara Johnson-Shealey.

ajc.com

Credit: Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK

Credit: Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK

Warnock won the seat two years ago in a special election called due to the retirement of Sen. Johnny Isakson. Warnock edged Kelly Loeffler in a runoff, a victory that gave Democrats majority control of the Senate. With the win, Warnock became the first Black senator in Georgia history.

The Walker-Warnock race promises to be one of the highest-profile contests in the nation this fall.

ajc.com

Credit: Will Peebles

Credit: Will Peebles

Walker's celebrity gives him widespread name recognition, but his past is checkered with controversy, including violence against women. He ran an unorthodox campaign prior to the primary, appearing almost exclusively at GOP-only events before friendly crowds. He declined to debate his opponents.

Warnock, meanwhile, is a pastor and skilled orator. His 2020 debate against Loeffler is one of the most memorable in recent Georgia history. He's had his own personal struggles, such as an ongoing dispute with his ex-wife over custody of their child.

The general election is Nov. 8.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock post runaway wins in Georgia U.S. Senate primaries

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Brian Kemp wins Georgia Republican governor's race primary, will face Stacey Abrams in...
40m ago
Chatham's Election Day problems stemmed from equipment, electrical issues: elections...
2h ago
It’s Terrance Miller’s birthday and he’ll laugh if he wants to – and you’re invited to...
13h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top