Credit: Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK Credit: Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK

Warnock won the seat two years ago in a special election called due to the retirement of Sen. Johnny Isakson. Warnock edged Kelly Loeffler in a runoff, a victory that gave Democrats majority control of the Senate. With the win, Warnock became the first Black senator in Georgia history.

The Walker-Warnock race promises to be one of the highest-profile contests in the nation this fall.

Credit: Will Peebles Credit: Will Peebles

Walker's celebrity gives him widespread name recognition, but his past is checkered with controversy, including violence against women. He ran an unorthodox campaign prior to the primary, appearing almost exclusively at GOP-only events before friendly crowds. He declined to debate his opponents.

Warnock, meanwhile, is a pastor and skilled orator. His 2020 debate against Loeffler is one of the most memorable in recent Georgia history. He's had his own personal struggles, such as an ongoing dispute with his ex-wife over custody of their child.

The general election is Nov. 8.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock post runaway wins in Georgia U.S. Senate primaries