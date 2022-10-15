ajc logo
X

Herschel Walker chides Raphael Warnock with 'Team Biden' jersey at Savannah rally after debate

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
51 minutes ago

The morning after the highly anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidates, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and his challenger, Herschel Walker, a crowd began to gather in the parking lot of Savannah Mall to rally for the Republican candidate.

The sun beat down as supporters picked up yard signs and congregated toward the stage. Loud cheers exploded from the group as Walker’s campaign bus pulled into view.

3 things to know about Senate debate: Walker's prep, Warnock's record and abortion stances

Walker welcomed his supporters, saying “this is game day...so I brought something, and Senator (Warnock) left so fast last night that I didn’t get a chance to give it to him.”

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Walker held up a blue football jersey labeled with “Team Biden” on one side and “Warnock” on the other, over the number 96. After offering a brief speech, Walker moved to a tent where he greeted supporters and posed for photos.

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Herschel Walker chides Raphael Warnock with 'Team Biden' jersey at Savannah rally after debate

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

Herschel Walker’s debate performance scores points for his campaign5h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED BY MARK OWE

Mark Owens, Braves in-game hype man, bowing out after 16 seasons
1h ago

Kemp and Abrams to debate Monday
23h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns
23h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns
23h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Former Sen. David Perdue empties campaign account, gives $100K to Gov. Kemp
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Tybee caps vacation rentals. What you need to know about city council's decision, new...
8h ago
Fact check: What was true, false in Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock's Savannah...
13h ago
First Gold crew commanding officer named for the USS Savannah
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
13h ago
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top