Herschel Walker chides Raphael Warnock with 'Team Biden' jersey at Savannah rally after debate

Walker welcomed his supporters, saying “this is game day...so I brought something, and Senator (Warnock) left so fast last night that I didn’t get a chance to give it to him.”

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Walker held up a blue football jersey labeled with “Team Biden” on one side and “Warnock” on the other, over the number 96. After offering a brief speech, Walker moved to a tent where he greeted supporters and posed for photos.

