The morning after the highly anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidates, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and his challenger, Herschel Walker, a crowd began to gather in the parking lot of Savannah Mall to rally for the Republican candidate.
The sun beat down as supporters picked up yard signs and congregated toward the stage. Loud cheers exploded from the group as Walker’s campaign bus pulled into view.
Walker welcomed his supporters, saying “this is game day...so I brought something, and Senator (Warnock) left so fast last night that I didn’t get a chance to give it to him.”
Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News
Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News
Walker held up a blue football jersey labeled with “Team Biden” on one side and “Warnock” on the other, over the number 96. After offering a brief speech, Walker moved to a tent where he greeted supporters and posed for photos.
Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Herschel Walker chides Raphael Warnock with 'Team Biden' jersey at Savannah rally after debate