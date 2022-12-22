ajc logo
Here are the Savannah Morning News photographer's top images of Savannah in 2022

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
32 minutes ago

It’s that time of the year. Where I comb through my many assignments and compile a group of my favorite photos and videos. When I sat down at my computer, I had a little bit of an idea of some of the photos I was looking for.

As I went through each month, I found more and more photos from stories that seemed like they happened forever ago.

From the sentencing of the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, to the Savannah Bananas winning another league title and a little holiday decorating with the “Butt Lady”, 2022 was a full year. Through it all the staff of the Savannah Morning News was there to tell the stories of this community.

I’m not sure what to expect as I look ahead to 2023, but I’m certain that capturing and freezing these moments in time is right where I’m supposed to be.

