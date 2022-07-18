Harris Trail Road has seen 150 accidents in last five years. Now, developers are adding apartments

'I loved her more than life itself': Ellabell man remembers wife killed in Bryan County tornado

With jolts of pain reverberating through her body at any given moment, Harden could no longer withstand the 12-to-13-hour shifts resulting from staff shortages.

In December, she quit her job and took up babysitting gigs to allow her body time to rest. It was a surreal and devastating moment when she knew her body could no longer withstand the demands of working in the fast-food industry.

“I’m a single mom of an 11-year old,” said Harden. “On top of what I was going through, my son was having stomach issues. Trying to work and manage my own pain while taking care of him, I thought I can’t do this anymore and I don’t know when I can come back.”

Harris Trail Road has become the focal point of frustration for residents who have seen an overwhelming amount of growth on that street.

Harden, who has lived in Richmond Hill for 33 years, is concerned about the county adding more around the intersection when she is living proof of the dangers of traveling down that road. In the last five years, there have been more than 150 accidents on Harris Trail Road, according to an accident location report provided by the Richmond Hill Police Department.

“There have been many accidents at Harris Trail and Highway 17 and I have been the victim of at least two of those accidents,” said Harden.

Harden moved to Richmond Hill in 1988 when she was adopted as a young child. She recalls it being a quiet, sleepy town with little-to-no restaurants, everyone knew their neighbors and roads were not congested with traffic. “You knew everyone around you and even the police knew you by your name."

Back then there were dirt roads, a vast difference from what the area looks like today. Over the last decade, the town has seen a dramatic increase in population, which has led to more motorists and accidents.

A developer is interested in building apartment units on Harris Trail Road. But with a proposed 240 units, longtime residents like Michael Hayes are voicing their concern about what he calls “uncontrolled growth.”

“'I have lived in Richmond Hill since 2002," said Hayes. "Harris Trail needs to be widened before any more development is even considered and given how long it took to widen Ford Avenue, that should be 5-to-10 years from now if they started yesterday. Who is profiting by all this new construction? Therein lies the problem.”

Meeting coming to talk new developments

The meeting to discuss the apartment complex was deferred until Aug. 9 because the developer stepped away for a private matter, according to Carter Infinger, chairman for the Board of Commissioners.

He went on to say they are looking at making improvements so pedestrians and motorists can travel down Harris Trail Road with ease.

"It is a busy road," said Infinger. "We are working with the city to re-do Brisbon Road and put a walking trail across Sterling Creek on Harris Trail to make it safer to get to the school and to the park. Growth is happening everywhere. I think as growth happens, we try to prepare for it the best we can and that's where we vote on it. It's up to the commissioners to decide what they think is best for the community."

But Harris Trail Road is not the only area that will see more growth.

Navare, a 302 home multi-family development will be coming to Belfast Keller Road near the new high school. Port Royal Road will have a 382 unit with a mixture of apartments and townhomes and Ogeechee Station Townhomes will see 113 units constructed off Highway 17 behind the old Kroger. All projects are slated to be complete in 2024.

As more rooftops are built, Harden fears there will be an uptick in crime.

“With the growing traffic, not only does it bring concerns on the road but it brings people in the town you don’t know,” said Harden. “I would hate to see Richmond Hill’s crime rate go up.”

Infinger urges the community to voice their concerns at the commission meeting. A petition was started to prevent more housing on Harris Trail.

“If people want to do a petition, that’s fine,” said Infinger. “Bring it to us. We want to hear from them.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

