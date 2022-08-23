Gun violence, affordable housing fixes top of mind for Black voters during Stacey Abrams visit

Adam Van Brimmer: Stacey Abrams needs to turn out Democrat voters to win governor. Donald Trump is her best hope

In front of a packed house at 520 Tavern in Savannah, Abrams touched on everything from supporting entrepreneurship to tightening gun laws.

“I am a daughter of the South,” said Abrams. “I love this region and this state. I think we can do more.”

Learning about the Black vote in Georgia

Ashaki Nichols worries about the future of Black men, saying they have been “disrespected and taken advantage of.” Like her husband Dion, she showed up to the event to see where Abrams stands on voting. She also hopes Abrams can blaze a better trail for Black men who are on the wrong path.

“Everybody wants Black men to show up when it's time to vote, but nobody wants to respect their vote after it's been put in,” said Ashaki.

“So that's really what I want to see change in America because our young Black men are just lost unfortunately, and they really don't see any way to go. And so they're following not the best examples that they see on television and in the media. I really want to see that change for Black men.”

In talking to Black men throughout the state, the biggest issues that have been brought to Abrams’ attention are limiting gun violence and affordable housing among other issues. Abrams feels governors have ignored disparities in the state concerning small businesses, an issue she intends to fix.

“I will do what this governor has refused to do for four years,” said Abrams. “I will begin to close the equity gap between minority and non-minority businesses in state contracts. Right now, Blacks, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans and others comprise 48% of Georgia’s population. Yet minority-owned small businesses account for only 12.2% of business revenues in Georgia. Georgia’s population is growing more diverse and the governor elected this November will oversee an unprecedented transition of our state’s demography.”

Abrams said she wants to create a small business fund to support budding entrepreneurs, saying they are at a major disadvantage compared to bigger brands.

“If you have to pay permit fees, other expensive fees and do jujitsu, it is going to be difficult,” said Abrams. “We need to invest in our small businesses. We know small businesses tend to hire locally. Right now the balance is so inequitable. I want to tip the balance the other way.”

Longtime Savannah resident Harold Oglesby is hopeful Abrams can make changes to the healthcare system too, particularly in Medicaid and Medicare.

“I want to know how she is going to deal with things like that,” said Oglesby. “We need something that is going to benefit everyone when it comes to healthcare.”

Lastly, she touched on gun violence, saying Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to ease gun laws puts weapons in the wrong hands. “Brian Kemp wanted to win his primary,” she said.

“To do so, he weakened gun laws in the state of Georgia. I know we can protect second graders and the second amendment at the same time.”

Recent polling suggests Abrams is nearly tied with Kemp ahead of the November election.

