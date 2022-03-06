GSU Economic Monitor: As tourism rebounded, local employment surpassed pre-pandemic levels

But, the rapid rebound means higher costs across the board. Inflation is at about 7 percent, a 40-year high for consumers .

Costs are continuing to rise for producers, too. Energy costs were up 30 percent and construction material costs went up 24 percent, according to the report. This means added production costs will continue to trickle down onto shoppers' receipts.

Wages played "catch up" during the end of 2021, Toma said, rising just enough to hold steady with the rising rate of inflation. This means, roughly, that workers have about the same purchasing power they did this time a year ago.

One of the main themes to come from 2021 is the ballooning labor market across all industries, particularly in the logistics and business services sectors.

Logistics growth stemmed from port-related activities, Toma explained, like trucking, warehousing and distribution. The logistics sector added 500 new jobs during the final three months of 2021, according to the report.

The data matches real estate trends and public spending in the sector: there is more than 17 million square feet of warehouse space under construction in the Savannah-area, and the Georgia Ports Authority is prepared to spend about $3 billion over the next three decades to expand port capacity and operations along the Savannah River.

Business and professional services is a catch-all sector that typically constitutes business-to-business functions like accounting, marketing, IT services and more. This sector has exploded with growth during the pandemic, according to local labor data.

During the fourth quarter, 1,400 jobs were added in this sector. Since the start of the pandemic, 8,400 people have moved into this sector, signaling an emerging industry in the Savannah region.

"I think what happened is a lot of folks who were displaced from the tourism industry re-engaged with this other sector," Toma said.

Home construction slowing down

One indicator of higher prices came in the number of construction permit issuances.

The number of permits taken out for single-family home construction dipped by 16 percent to 590 permits, according to the report. New permits surged in the third quarter.

A decline in new permits will be reflected in less construction activity, which means fewer jobs for plumbers, electricians and other building-related industry.

Toma said the decline is a good sign, since permits don't mean a new house until about seven to nine months later. A fall in the number of new permits indicates that the market may be in a better place several months from now, not an indicator of low demand in the present.

Optimism in the housing market would be welcomed in Savannah, where the pandemic has exacerbated several issues that lead to higher rent, home prices and lower inventory.

