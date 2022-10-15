Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary celebrates upcoming downtown discovery center

More ways to see Gray's Reef: Tybee Island Marine Science Center takes you to Gray’s Reef virtually

"It's still sort of a hidden treasure that a lot of people don't realize that is off our coast," said Gray's Reef Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Stan Rogers. He said the sanctuary has been established for 40 years, and that it is home to more than 900 species of invertebrates and 200 species of fish.

Overseeing management of the sanctuary, Rogers said his job involves resource protection and conservation, scientific research and monitoring, as well as education. For that last category, he said the new Gray's Reef Ocean Discovery Center will help inspire and educate the "next generation of leaders," igniting a spark to fall in love with the reef's ocean resources.

To support and conduct outreach for the sanctuary, the Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has been working to engage the community and raise awareness. Whether it's film festivals, student underwater robotics competitions or recruiting volunteers, foundation leader Jody Patterson said the ocean discovery center will be a game changer for its ability to reach the community.

"It can be challenging, to say the least, to visit Gray's Reef directly because it's so remote and so distant," Patterson said. Distance has for a long time caused a disconnect for the community and Gray's Reef, Patterson said, but a local center will help the reef be just around the corner for Savannah.

The Gray's Reef Ocean Discovery Center won't be open until early 2023, but locals can get a sneak peak at open houses Oct. 19-22. To see dates and times available, visit bit.ly/3S1CErR.

Marisa Mecke is an environmental journalist. She can be reached at mmecke@gannett.com or by phone at (912) 328-4411.

