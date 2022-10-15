ajc logo
Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary celebrates upcoming downtown discovery center

Credit: Photo courtesy of Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

Savannah Morning News
By Marisa Mecke, Savannah Morning News
43 minutes ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

Right off the coast of Savannah, Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary is tucked away and not easy to get to for the average coastal resident. But in 2023, Savannahians will be able to take a dip into coastal marine life in a convenient downtown location.

Gray's Reef is one of 15 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Marine Sanctuaries in the country. Specially protected for their biodiversity, endangered animals or historic shipwrecks, the marine sanctuaries are like underwater National Parks.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Marine Sanctuary program, the Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary and the Gray’s Reef Chapter of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation cut the ribbon on the new Gray’s Reef Ocean Discovery Center on Saturday. Located at 340 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Savannah, the discovery center will welcome visitors to learn more about the underwater wonders of the reef through free programs, activities, and opportunities to volunteer.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

"It's still sort of a hidden treasure that a lot of people don't realize that is off our coast," said Gray's Reef Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Stan Rogers. He said the sanctuary has been established for 40 years, and that it is home to more than 900 species of invertebrates and 200 species of fish.

Overseeing management of the sanctuary, Rogers said his job involves resource protection and conservation, scientific research and monitoring, as well as education. For that last category, he said the new Gray's Reef Ocean Discovery Center will help inspire and educate the "next generation of leaders," igniting a spark to fall in love with the reef's ocean resources.

To support and conduct outreach for the sanctuary, the Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has been working to engage the community and raise awareness. Whether it's film festivals, student underwater robotics competitions or recruiting volunteers, foundation leader Jody Patterson said the ocean discovery center will be a game changer for its ability to reach the community.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Jody Patterson

"It can be challenging, to say the least, to visit Gray's Reef directly because it's so remote and so distant," Patterson said. Distance has for a long time caused a disconnect for the community and Gray's Reef, Patterson said, but a local center will help the reef be just around the corner for Savannah.

The Gray's Reef Ocean Discovery Center won't be open until early 2023, but locals can get a sneak peak at open houses Oct. 19-22. To see dates and times available, visit bit.ly/3S1CErR.

Marisa Mecke is an environmental journalist. She can be reached at mmecke@gannett.com or by phone at (912) 328-4411. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary celebrates upcoming downtown discovery center

