On Nov. 8, Dixon's attorney, Martha Hall, submitted multiple subpoena's to medical specialists, including those at Augusta University Medical Center and Ogeechee Behavioral Services. Hall filed a motion for a psychological evaluation for Dixon on Nov. 10, arguing that Dixon couldn't distinguish "right from wrong" in relationship to the "alleged act."

No hearings have been filed in either Gilmore or Dixon's trials yet. A court case hasn't been filed for Wilkerson.

Grand Jury Round-up: Zachary Smith charged with assault, Josias Jones pleads guilty

Corey Reynolds Kent

At an arraignment on Nov. 15, Corey Reynolds Kent pled not guilty to malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in connection with the April 24 shooting death of 27-year-old Benjamin Tucker. Tucker was visiting from England when he was shot around 1:20 a.m. on April 24 at the Time Saver convenience store on West Bay Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Georgia Mae Lawrence was also charged with murder in Tucker's death.

Kent, a three-time convicted felon, was denied bond in mid-October because the judge deemed him a significant threat to people or to property in the community and a significant risk to commit another felony.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Grand Jury Round-up: Three men indicted for July murder of Myles Bright on Victory Drive