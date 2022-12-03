The superseding indictment was filed because the incident date was originally recorded incorrectly, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones told the Savannah Morning News in a phone call. The original date of the incident was recorded as July 1 instead of July 7, when it actually occurred according to Savannah Police. There are no new charges nor any new evidence.

Another teen, Tony Crawford, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Pitts and was booked into the Regional Youth Detention Center on charges of murder and armed robbery. In late September, while incarcerated, Crawford turned 17 years old.

No hearings have been scheduled yet in their cases.

J.T. DeLoach

On Nov. 22, J.T. DeLoach, 18, was indicted for charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony. Those charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Sept. 17, when DeLoach was arrested by Savannah Police in the murder of 17-year-old Devoin Bates-Carrington at the 1200 block of East 71st Street.

DeLoach had been arrested on July 5, 2021, in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds on River Street. A Savannah Police investigation determined there was a conflict between DeLoach and the 18-year-old and shots were fired.

On Dec. 14, 2021, DeLoach was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under the age of 18, a felony and misdemeanor, respectively. The case was bound up from Recorder’s Court to Superior Court on Jan. 13, 2022.

On Nov. 3, DeLoach’s bond was denied by a Chatham County Court Judge due to the murder charge.

No hearings have been scheduled yet in DeLoach’s case.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Grand Jury Round-up: Four murder suspects re-indicted, one murder suspect indicted