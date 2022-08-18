BreakingNews
Verdict reached in 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie
Grand jury indicts Savannah man on 10 counts of first-degree homicide in fatal boat crash. Here’s what we know

Credit: Laura Nwogu/ Savannah Morning News

Credit: Laura Nwogu/ Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Oscar Santiago Torres, Savannah Morning News
26 minutes ago

Mark Christopher Stegall of Savannah was indicted by a jury on 10 counts of first-degree homicide in a boat collision that killed five people on the Wilmington River.

The fatal boat crash happened during Memorial Day weekend.

Here is what we know:

What happened on May 28, 2022? 

Two motorboats were traveling in opposite directions when they collided near the Oatland Island Wildlife Center docks where Richardson Creek meets the Wilmington River.

Credit: Facebook/ @ChrisLeffler

Credit: Facebook/ @ChrisLeffler

Who died in the boat crash? 

Chris Leffler, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17, died in the boat collision. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, also died.

Four other people were injured.

How many passengers were on the boats? 

The Lefflers' boat was carrying six passengers and Stegall's boat was carrying three passengers

Who is Mark Stegall? 

Credit: Chatham County Sheriff's Office/Detention Center

Credit: Chatham County Sheriff's Office/Detention Center

Stegall is a 45-year-old resident from Savannah.

What does the indictment say? 

Stegall is facing 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel and six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence and reckless operation.

The incident report does not say how much alcohol was in his system at the time of the fatal wreck, according to the County Marine Patrol.

Mark Stegall's Indictment by savannahnow.com on Scribd

Where is the Wilmington River?

The Wilmington River is a 17.3-mile river in Georgia.

Listen to our podcast about the fatal boat crash

Reporters Drew Favakeh and Laura Nwogu contributed to this report. 

Oscar Santiago Torres is a digital producer for the USA TODAY Network - Florida. Follow him on Twitter at @osantiagotorres.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Grand jury indicts Savannah man on 10 counts of first-degree homicide in fatal boat crash. Here’s what we know

