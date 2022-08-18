Credit: Facebook/ @ChrisLeffler Credit: Facebook/ @ChrisLeffler

Who died in the boat crash?

Chris Leffler, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17, died in the boat collision. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, also died.

Four other people were injured.

How many passengers were on the boats?

The Lefflers' boat was carrying six passengers and Stegall's boat was carrying three passengers

Who is Mark Stegall?

Stegall is a 45-year-old resident from Savannah.

What does the indictment say?

Stegall is facing 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel and six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence and reckless operation.

The incident report does not say how much alcohol was in his system at the time of the fatal wreck, according to the County Marine Patrol.

Where is the Wilmington River?

The Wilmington River is a 17.3-mile river in Georgia.

Reporters Drew Favakeh and Laura Nwogu contributed to this report.

Oscar Santiago Torres is a digital producer for the USA TODAY Network - Florida. Follow him on Twitter at @osantiagotorres.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Grand jury indicts Savannah man on 10 counts of first-degree homicide in fatal boat crash. Here’s what we know