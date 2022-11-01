BreakingNews
Ex-DeKalb commissioner declines to testify, federal case headed to jury
Grab an owl date and get wild at the 2nd annual Friends of Oatland Island Brews & Bites event

Credit: Courtesy of Friends of Oatland Island

Savannah Morning News
By Steven Alford
1 hour ago

When was the last time you partied with a red-shouldered hawk? How about an eagle or an armadillo?

Well, now's your chance. The whole gang will be out on Saturday at Oatland Island Wildlife Center, ready to meet visitors during the 2nd annual FOO Brews & Bites. It's the only all-adult, night-time event at the wildlife center, which organizers say makes for one unforgettable night.

"What's really unique about this event is that our guests see Oatland in a whole new way; after hours, with a roaring fire, adult-only, and animal meet and greets," shared Melanie Finnegan, Friends of Oatland Island Board Member and Fundraising Chairperson.

"How many parties include a meet and greet with animals?" she asked.

The annual fundraising event will feature food from Miss Sophie's Marketplace; live music by Georgia Kyle & Tony Richards; a campfire with a s'mores station; and local craft beers provided by Southern Barrel Brewing Company.

Credit: Courtesy of Friends of Oatland Island

Brews & Bites also features a silent auction, offering local artworks, crafts, and unique group event outings in the surrounding area.

It all adds up to a unique experience at the sprawling Oatland Island Wildlife Center, a majestic old manor which once served as a retirement home for the International Order of Railroad Conductors, and later, during WWII, the building served as a hospital for the U.S. Public Health Service and as a laboratory for the fledgling Centers for Disease Control.

But Brews & Bites visitors won't be the only party animals on site. Throughout the event, Oatland's wildlife ambassadors will be offering guests an up close look at a range of area wildlife including snakes, birds of prey, possums, and more.

With the success of last year's inaugural Brews & Bites, Oatland Island leaders say they are excited to welcome back the popular evening experience. "People are already making this a part of their annual plans; we can't ask for a better testament than that," Finnegan shared.

Credit: Courtesy of Friends of Oatland Island

"The weather this time of year is amazing (fewer bugs, too!) and we really wanted to take advantage of that," she added.

And it's all in the spirit of giving back. Through the center's Friends of Oatland Island fundraising group, all proceeds will go toward providing shade sails for the center's cougar enclosure.

Looking for things to do with the kids?: Here are 5 family-friendly activities in Savannah

Currently, the bulk of the area is in full sun, so Oatland's cougars, Olympia and Rainier, spend a lot of the day in the far corner to take advantage of the shade under their enclosure's palm tree. With new shade sails, visitors will get better views of the majestic animals as they enjoy more space of their environment during the warmer months.

Credit: Courtesy of Friends of Oatland Island

It’s just one of many improvements for the animal residents at Oatland, made possible by the generosity of visitors and the dedicated volunteers and staff.

"Our group, Friends of Oatland Island, works to support and advocate for the animal residents at Oatland Island and the staff who take care of them daily," Finnegan noted.

"Oatland Island means so much to many families in the area – from Toddler Tuesdays to school field trips to amazing Summer Camps – and it is an honor to help them in their mission to educate our community on the importance of our local habitat and wildlife," she said.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: FOO Brews & Bites: A Wild Night Out at Oatland Island

WHEN: Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

WHERE: Oatland Island Wildlife Center, 711 Sandtown Rd.

COST: Tickets are $40 per adult, or $35 for multiple adults (Guests must be at least 21 years old)

INFO: friendsofoatland.org/foo-brews

