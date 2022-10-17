Rivalry renewed: Kemp, Abrams push divergent visions in Georgia governor's debate

Credit: Ben Gray, AP Credit: Ben Gray, AP

The Kemp-Abrams race is a rematch of the 2018 election. Kemp won that contest narrowly - 55,000 votes - and has led the state for the past four years. Abrams, meanwhile, has spent that time building her national profile through voting rights advocacy.

'... the right side of history'

The debate opened without introductory statements from the candidates, instead launching with tough questions.

"The reason people are on my side is because I'm on the right side of the issues and the right side of history," Abrams said in response to an opening question about why she is behind on polls. "I do not believe I am behind, I believe I making the case for me."

Asked about whether he would support additional bans on abortions or contraceptives, Kemp said, "No, I would not," then pivoted to inflation.

"Thankfully, working with the Georgia General Assembly we've been able to give some people relief," he said.

Kemp and Hazel engaged in an early back and forth on the legality of marijuana.

After a quick round of questions from the panelists, candidates were given an opportunity to ask each other a question.

Kemp asked Abrams how many sheriffs had endorsed her campaign, alleging that none had - a characterization Abrams disagreed with.

Abrams asked Kemp about the a 100-year gap for minority-owned businesses to catch up with white-owned entrepreneurs, specifically in relation to government contracts. Kemp said that Georgia had succeeded in having high Black entrepreneurship and low unemployment. Abrams said he had still not done enough on contracting.

Most pressing issues

Each candidate was given an opportunity to highlight what they think the most pressing issues are in Georgia.

Abrams listed a slew of issues that she laid at the doorstep of Kemp.

"Gang crime is up, gun violence is up, housing prices have skyrocketed," Abrams said. "We have 1.4 million people who don't have health insurance...The most dangerous thing facing Georgia is four more years of Brian Kemp."

Kemp, for his part, pivoted back to the rising living expenses.

"My record is being attacked because Abrams doesn't want to talk about her own," he said. "We value life and we care. But in the future, my focus is going to be what it was when we opened the debate, and that is addressing sky high inflation."

Education

Education was a major theme of the night, with Kemp defending his work and Abrams saying that more needs to be done. Hazel advocated for privatizing public education.

Kemp was asked why he focused on divisive concept laws last legislation session and only now is now prioritizing $65 million to address pandemic learning loss. Kemp said that his administration has been working with schools and education groups all along on the issue.

"This is really just the next step in the process, we are funding K-12 education more than we ever have in this state — ever," he said.

Abrams called for using the $6.6 billion state surplus to increase access to preschool and give an $11,000 raise to teachers.

"My plan is to use the resources we have today to plan for today and tomorrow," Abrams said.

"If Stacey Abrams had been governor the last four years we wouldn't have that revenue," Kemp shot back.

Abrams later attacked Kemp for on passing a "divisive concept" bill, which restricts how particular historical topics can be taught.

"When it comes to education, we know teachers are leaving the workforce," Abrams said, adding that teachers are leaving because divisive topic legislation means teachers "have to lie to a child."

Kemp defended his record on teacher retention, including raising teacher pay, but also some of his legislation on how certain things are taught.

"This is exactly why I did the $5,000 teacher pay raise that I ran on in 2018," Kemp said. "We've also done a Parent's Bill of Rights."

Voting rights and changing laws

Abrams famously declined to concede the 2018 election, although in her response she said that she acknowledged Kemp won at the time. But she said that in that election, and still today, Kemp's policies make it difficult for people to vote.

"We need a governor who believes in the right to vote and not in voter suppression," Abrams said.

Kemp responded by pointing to record turnout in 2020 and the primary this spring, repeating a standard line: "in Georgia it's easy to vote and hard to cheat."

Rising cost of living and health care access

Despite polling as one of the key issues for Georgians, the rising cost of living received few questions. Medical costs and access to hospitals in the state received more attention.

Asked about hospital closings, Kemp responded "I would just remind voters at home there are also hospitals being built," and elaborated on his work to keep some hospitals open.

Abrams re-iterated her support for expanding Medicaid — Georgia is one of 12 states that has declined to expand it to all people making up to 138% of the federal poverty line.

"We have 19 hospitals at risk of closure, joining the six hospitals that have closed under this governor," Abrams said, suggesting that the federal funding that would come with Medicaid expansion would help keep health facilities open.

"She's said that the silver bullet is Medicaid expansion," Kemp replied, and said his administration had expanded the number of people accessing the program. "The problem is it's a broken government system."

Law enforcement and public safety

Kemp was asked a question about the spread of gun violence.

"Well again, we're going after the people who are doing these gun-related crimes, and that's what we're doing in going after gang violence," he said.

"I believe we can protect the Second Amendment and second graders at the exact same time," Abrams responded, blaming an uptick in gun sales on rising crime under Kemp.

