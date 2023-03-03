'Golden in every single way': 46-year St. James Catholic teacher remembered as 'treasure'

'Everyone seems to know Rose': Longtime medical assistant 'Mama Rose' considers retirement

A loving teacher and friend

Sister Joan O’Reilly, principal of St. James, said Golden had a “compassionate and caring heart and was always looking for the good in everyone.

“She was a dedicated and loving teacher,” she said, adding that the school is establishing a scholarship in the veteran educator’s honor. Additionally, many of her students are writing about Golden and those papers will be collected and put in the school library.

Colette Sego, Golden’s close friend of more than 40 years, said she is still processing the death of her dear friend. Golden had taken the school’s sixth-graders on a field trip and fell and broke her hip. She underwent surgery but “her asthma had weakened her heart and God said ‘come home.’”

Credit: Courtesy of St. James Catholic School Credit: Courtesy of St. James Catholic School

Sego and Golden met in the mid-1970s when they both taught at St. Mary’s Parochial School. After the school closed in 1977, they began teaching at St. James. Sego retired in 2011 after 34 years of teaching in Savannah.

“She loved those kids and was beyond wonderful,” Sego said. “She was always the friend you would look for and when you found her, you would treasure to the highest heaven.”

In her lifetime Golden experienced plenty of personal trials, which made her such a comforting person, Sego said. “She understood pain so much and was constantly caring. She was a beautiful soul. (Her death) is like losing a part of my heart. She was so good.”

Paula Summerlin, who was Golden’s former co-worker at St. James, said any words used to describe her friend would “fall short.” The beloved educator also taught Summerlin’s children.

“She was so incredibly grounded in her faith and love that teaching came naturally,” Summerlin said. “Her students innately understood that she loved and respected them, and that her rules were for their good … each year as confirmation approached, she would be asked by multiple students to sponsor them, which was probably the highest honor a student could extend. She said yes and, no doubt, holds the record.

“We sometimes meet people who are in this world, but they are not of this world."

That was Barbara. Her humanity was never wasted and always a blessing to all that she encountered. Simply put, she was anointed, and shared with us for a moment, to help us get home. She was more than our coworker. She was our precious mentor, friend, and bright light.”

Margaret Holland knew Golden first as a St. James parent and later as a co-worker of more than two decades.

“Barbara was fair, honest, spiritual, charitable, nurturing, disciplined and most importantly HUMAN,” Holland said. “She would be the first to admit that she wasn’t perfect. She understood the family, pre-adolescent dynamic and what her students really needed. She was kind but no pushover. She didn’t fold when challenged about matters that were near and dear to her.

Credit: Courtesy of St. James Catholic School Credit: Courtesy of St. James Catholic School

“(She) taught my daughter Peg (who also is now a 6th grade teacher), my nieces, nephews, and currently my grandniece. She was a class act and I am fortunate to have known her. Heaven has definitely gained an angel. She will be greatly missed.”

Trisha Lutz Morris operates the St. James School lunchroom and turned to Golden “many times for advice, reassurance or just a hug,” she said. “(People) felt her genuine love and kindness whenever (they) were in her presence. She was truly a beautiful angel on Earth.”

Beth Buttimer agreed. “There are so many incredible adjectives we could use to describe Mrs. Golden,” she said. “To sum it all up, I believe she was named perfectly because she was GOLDEN in every single way.”

Golden grew up in Savannah and was a graduate of Savannah State University. She also did graduate work in education at Armstrong Atlantic State University. She is survived by her daughter, Katrina A. Martin, her son and three grandchildren.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Golden in every single way': 46-year St. James Catholic teacher remembered as 'treasure'