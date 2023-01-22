Going up? Here's the plan to change the Talmadge Bridge to accommodate larger cargo ships

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The project will be the first the state has built using the Construction Management/General Contractor (CM/GC) model of contracting. Unlike contracts the DOT normally undertakes, the CM/GC model gets the contractor involved as the project is being designed, Hoenig said.

“It’s projects that present unique needs that would benefit from contractor involvement early in the process,” he said. “You can tailor the design to the contractors.”

While many bridge projects across the nation have involved replacing cables or creating more draft space for ships to pass underneath, combining the two tasks in the same project is a “unique approach,” Hoenig said.

The project’s initial timetable calls for the DOT to issue a request for qualifications from interested contractors in April, with a June deadline for responses. The agency then plans to release a request for proposals in August, which will be due in November.

The DOT expects to issue a notice for preconstruction services in December, with a contractor on board. When construction will begin remains uncertain.

