Aside from religious references, Walker focused on his bread-and-butter issues: support of the military, support of police, and broadly voicing his opposition to the concept of transgender people, especially in regards to trans athletes in women's sports and "putting pronouns in the military."

"We shouldn't be talking about pronouns, we should be talking about push-ups and sit-ups," Walker said.

Walker also implied his opponent was bad with money, saying the sitting senator had spent "almost $100 million against me, and it's still tied."

Walker was joined by several speakers, including Georgia House Rep. Bill Hitchens, and Georgia Sen. Billy Hickman, both fellow Republicans.

Walker arrived around 4:15 p.m. By then, the crowd had swelled to about 200 people welcoming him with applause and chanting his name at the far end of the parking lot of Savannah Mall. A few cars lined up on the roadway connecting the mall, honking frequently.

Chatham Sheriff John Wilcher also voiced his support for Walker before the rally. Wilcher said he has been criticized for his support of the former UGA football standout, and made clear that it didn't matter to him.

"Those that don't like me supporting him, well that's tough s---," Wilcher said.

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'God had other plans for me': Herschel Walker talks religion, Warnock's bonafides as a pastor