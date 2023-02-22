X
Dark Mode Toggle

Go Down to Savannah: W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail honors Civil Rights icon's legacy

Credit: Courtesy of Massie Heritage Center

Credit: Courtesy of Massie Heritage Center

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Eden Turner, Savannah Morning News
43 minutes ago

By protesting segregation, promoting a nonviolent approach to the end of civil rights struggles, and establishing the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum among other feats, W.W. Law forged a legacy in Savannah. In the 21 years after his death, the city has celebrated his influence.

This month, Live Oak Public Libraries, Massie Heritage Center, the City of Savannah Municipal Archives and the Savannah-Chatham Public School System present a new exhibit in honor of Law’s 100th birthday.

“Go Down to Savannah: W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail” is now on display at the Bull Street Library. At the exhibit, guests will learn the story behind the creation of the Savannah’s first African-American heritage tour.

“[Guests] will learn some background about W.W. Law and his life,” Massie Heritage Center Curator Steve Smith says. “Mostly, what they will learn about is his Negro Heritage Trail, as he called it, which he put together in the 70s.

“About 33 or so cultural resources [are] found throughout the downtown historic district, and they’re all interpreted from what he referred to as the Black perspective on Savannah’s history. W.W. Law always argued that you can’t truly understand history without knowing the Black perspective.”

The new exhibit does exactly that, and it fits right in with both Black Heritage and Black History Months.

“I think it will help people get a better understanding of [the] efforts to increase awareness about Savannah’s broader history and the contributions of everyone,” Luciana Spracher, the Municipal Archives Director, said.

“We have to recognize that history didn’t just start with us. We come after many other people who have gotten our community to the point where it is now. By honoring them and looking at their contributions, we’re paying respect to all the work that came before us.”

“Go Down to Savannah: W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail is on view at the Bull Street Library through Feb. 28.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Go Down to Savannah: W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail honors Civil Rights icon's legacy

Editors' Picks

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Championship Bulldogs looking for their White House invitation
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Back in NFL, Todd Monken says Georgia will be fine
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Fulton grand juror: Multiple indictments recommended
17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Fulton grand juror: Multiple indictments recommended
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

What to know about Georgia Tech players going to NFL scouting combine
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Department of Cultural Resources

Savannah Cultural Arts Center celebrates local creators with Black Art Expo
43m ago
Kimberly Reed has found her 'comfort zone' with tattoo studio in Starland District
1h ago
Savannah sludge trio Only Lonely Goat release debut EP, 'A Cure For Self Worship'
2h ago
Featured

What is Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday, and how do we celebrate?
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
American Dream For Rent: Investors slam tenants with fees, evictions
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top