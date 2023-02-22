“[Guests] will learn some background about W.W. Law and his life,” Massie Heritage Center Curator Steve Smith says. “Mostly, what they will learn about is his Negro Heritage Trail, as he called it, which he put together in the 70s.

“About 33 or so cultural resources [are] found throughout the downtown historic district, and they’re all interpreted from what he referred to as the Black perspective on Savannah’s history. W.W. Law always argued that you can’t truly understand history without knowing the Black perspective.”

The new exhibit does exactly that, and it fits right in with both Black Heritage and Black History Months.

“I think it will help people get a better understanding of [the] efforts to increase awareness about Savannah’s broader history and the contributions of everyone,” Luciana Spracher, the Municipal Archives Director, said.

“We have to recognize that history didn’t just start with us. We come after many other people who have gotten our community to the point where it is now. By honoring them and looking at their contributions, we’re paying respect to all the work that came before us.”

“Go Down to Savannah: W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail is on view at the Bull Street Library through Feb. 28.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Go Down to Savannah: W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail honors Civil Rights icon's legacy