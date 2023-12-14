Brogcinski works with the Savannah Police Department's Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic unit. The HEAT team coordinated with the Georgia State Patrol Nighthawks last weekend as part of the Thunder Task Force Operation, Brogcinski said.

The task force is part of the state's Thunder Operation, created in 2007 to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries, according to the GOHS website. The website says officers conduct seatbelt and sobriety road checks, as well as speed patrols as part of task force operations.

"It's great to have these additional resources in town, because we're all there to accomplish one goal," Brogcinski said.

Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia’s Highway Safety Thunder Task Force nabs 66 drunk drivers during weekend ops

