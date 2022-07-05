ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech-Savannah offering summer STEM classes for local students

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech-Savannah

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech-Savannah

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago
ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech-Savannah

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech-Savannah

This summer, the Center for Education Integrating Science Mathematics and Computing (CEISMC) at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus is offering in-person student programs for rising 3rd – 12th graders.

These high-quality and uniquely themed summer programs are designed to enhance and encourage curiosity and enthusiasm for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

During each week, students will experience different themed programming in areas such as robotics, video game design, coding, logistics and more.

Learn more at pe.gatech.edu/savannah.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia Tech-Savannah offering summer STEM classes for local students

Editors' Picks
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump confidantes 2h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
5h ago
Braves top Cardinals in rain-soaked Fourth of July night
13h ago
Georgia Tech star Demaryius Thomas suffered from CTE at time of death
1h ago
Georgia Tech star Demaryius Thomas suffered from CTE at time of death
1h ago
Film to focus on Georgia Tech, fight against segregation at 1956 Sugar Bowl
2h ago
The Latest
Savannah police: Two teens injured in second shooting in a week at City Market
Explore 40 years of Chatham County trees with the Savannah Tree Foundation scavenger hunt
Filmed in Georgia: Clint Eastwood loves the state, making Augusta a prime location for...
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top