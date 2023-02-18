Georgia Senate bill proposes a ban on plastic bags at points of sale

Nuts and bolts:Tybee Island officials support plastic bag ban on first reading

Plastic pollution problem permeates waterways

Walking along a river, stream or even the side of the road, Georgia residents are no strangers to the sight of a stray plastic bags.

Kris Howard, the science and policy manager for the Ogeechee Riverkeeper, a nonprofit organization working to protect and conserve the Ogeechee River basin, said plastic bags are a commonly observed problem in his line of work, but it's not one always reflected well in data.

Like many river keeping organizations, Ogeechee Riverkeeper operates a few litter traps that catch floating pollution before it continues on down the waterway without obstructing the water or wildlife's movements. But plastic bags don't float as well as other litter like styrofoam or plastic cups. Making an already challenging problem more tricky, Howard said plastic bags are made of a thin film more likely to tear into smaller pieces, making them difficult to remove from the environment.

"You'll see plastic bags caught in trees, caught in roots," Howard said. "When we do clean-ups we try to pick up as much of that as we can, but if it's not caught in a tree or somewhere it ends up eventually making its way out to the sound and into the ocean."

Effectiveness might be a mixed bag

A plastic bag ban would make a dent in the number of the plastic film bags shoppers are using in the state. But research at the University of Georgia questions whether a ban will deter Georgians' plastic-using habits.

Yu Kai Huang, a resource and environmental economist, researched plastic bag bans at the University of Georgia as a postdoctoral researcher and is now a postdoctoral researcher at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation (CABBI) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Huang was looking for the unexpected: the consequences to environmental policies that, despite best intentions, can pave the way to some poor outcomes. To look at the plastic bag question, he took a narrow focus trying to figure out if people bought more trash bags if they didn't have access to the free plastic grocery bags.

He studied a handful of California municipalities with the bans, comparing grocery store purchasing records of trash bags before and after the policy's implementation.

"We picked trash bags because we observed, and also noticed from other people and media, that people reuse those free plastic carry-out bags from groceries to pack their trash," Huang said. Particularly, 4-gallon trash bag sales increased by 55% to 75%, and sales of 8-gallon trash bags increased 87% to 110%.

Despite this tradeoff, Huang said that in high-volume stores there is a tipping point where a store ultimately ends up wasting fewer plastic bags.

Huang conceded that his research was narrow in scope and doesn't prove a policy effective or ineffective in its entirety, but rather gives a window into the way spending habits and economics can influence environmental policy.

"I think this part is hard because when people are so used to using those plastic bags it's very difficult to change people's behavior ... but some economic incentives can be can be placed in these contexts," he said.

Whether it's a discount for shoppers who bring their own reusable bags, or a small fee for a bag, or even technological research into more sustainably produced single-use bags, Huang said there are other ways ditching plastic can be economically incentivized.

Marisa Mecke is an environmental journalist. She can be reached at 912-328-4411 or at mmecke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia Senate bill proposes a ban on plastic bags at points of sale