Georgia Democratic voters chose candidates for four state office posts in Tuesday's runoff, completing their ticket for the November general election.
Nominees were decided for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and Labor and Insurance commissioner. The winners advance to face Republican nominees in the Nov. 8 general election.
All the Republican nominees, as well as several Democrats, were finalized in the May 24 primaries. The runoff election was limited to races where the leading vote getter failed to get a majority of the vote in the primary.
Under Georgia election law, if the leading vote getter fails to break the 50% vote threshold, the top-two vote getters meet in a runoff.
Here's what happened in the runoff race.
Nguyen is pick for secretary of state
Bee Nguyen topped Dee Dawkins-Haigler for secretary of state to advance to a high-profile showdown with Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger in November.
Nguyen built on her strong showing in the May 24 primary. Nguyen was the leading vote getter a month ago with 44% of the vote in a five-way race. Nguyen currently serves as a Georgia House member. She is an Augusta native.
The general election race against Raffensperger will command national interest. Raffensperger made headlines with his refusal of then-President Donald Trump's request to "find votes" following the 2020 election. Raffensperger testified Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee on Capitol Hill.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia runoff election: Bee Nguyen secures Democrat nomination for secretary of state