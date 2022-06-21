Georgia runoff election: Bailey, Nguyen secures Democrat nominations for statewide offices

Bailey wins lieutenant governor's race

Charlie Bailey easily defeated Kwanza Hall, claiming 63% of the vote.

Bailey's bid was bolstered by a post-primary endorsement from gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams. He received 18% of the vote the primary, which featured nine candidates. Bailey's name was familiar with many voters; he ran unsuccessfully for attorney general in 2018.

Credit: Brynn Anderson, AP Credit: Brynn Anderson, AP

Hall was the top vote getter in the May 24 primary. Hall is a former Atlanta City Council member who serve briefly in the U.S. Congress in 2020 following the death of Rep. John Lewis and the election of Lewis's successor, Rep. Nikema Williams.

Charlie Bailey advances to face Burt Jones, the Republican nominee, in November. The Republican incumbent, Geoff Duncan, did not stand for re-election.

Georgia Primary election: Free of Trump? Georgia primary results show GOP ready to break from former president

Nguyen is pick for secretary of state

Bee Nguyen topped Dee Dawkins-Haigler for secretary of state to advance to a high-profile showdown with Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger in November.

Credit: Brynn Anderson, AP Credit: Brynn Anderson, AP

Nguyen built on her strong showing in the May 24 primary, winning with 77%. Nguyen was the leading vote getter a month ago with 44% of the vote in a five-way race. Nguyen currently serves as a Georgia House member. She is an Augusta native.

The general election race against Raffensperger will command national interest. Raffensperger made headlines with his refusal of then-President Donald Trump's request to "find votes" following the 2020 election. Raffensperger testified Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee on Capitol Hill.

Georgia primary election: In tight GOP primary race for secretary of state, name recognition may decide the winner

Robinson gets Insurance commissioner nod

Janice Laws Robinson won a bid for Insurance commissioner, defeating Raphael Bakerwith 64% of the vote.

Laws Robinson, an insurance firm owner, was the top vote getter in the May 24 primary, missing a majority by 8,726 votes.

Laws Robinson will face Republican incumbent John King in the November general election.

Boddie is Labor commissioner nominee

William Boddie, Jr. defeated Nicole Horn in the Labor commissioner race, winning with 62% of the vote.

The outcome was in sharp contrast to the primary results, when only 17,000 votes separated the two candidates in in a five-way race that attracted more than 665,000 total votes.

Boddie is a current Georgia House member and the founder of the Law Firm of Boddie & Associates.

Boddie advance to take on Bruce Thompson, the Republican nominee, in the general election. The incumbent, Mark Butler, declined to run for re-election.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia runoff election: Bailey, Nguyen secures Democrat nominations for statewide offices