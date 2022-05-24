Georgia primary election: See results from Savannah, Chatham County voting

Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is being challenged by former Sen. David Perdue in the Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Six Republicans, including former University of Georgia football great Herschel Walker, are battling in the primary to meet Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the general election on Nov. 8.

When do polls open and close on Election Day?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday at assigned polling places. All voter in line by 7 p.m., will be allowed to vote.

Find your assigned polling place on the Georgia Secretary of State website's My Voter Page.

Provisional ballots

Georgia's new voting law prohibits provisional ballot voting by voters who visit the wrong polling place. Voters will be directed to the correct voting precinct by election staff. There is an exception for voters arriving to cast ballots after 5 p.m. on Election Day.

What's required to vote in Georgia?

All registered voters can cast ballots. The deadline to register to vote in Georgia was April 25.

Georgia requires photo identification for voting. According to the Secretary of State's office, voters must bring one of these forms of identification to vote in person:

Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

A Georgia driver's license, even if expired

Student ID from a Georgia public College or University

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

Valid U.S. passport ID

Valid U.S. military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

How often are Georgia elections held?

Georgia elections are held every even-numbered year but the positions up for election depend on the terms of office.

