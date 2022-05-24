BreakingNews
Polls open in high-turnout Georgia primary election
ajc logo
X

Georgia primary election live updates: Polls now open for Savannah, Chatham County voters

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
52 minutes ago

It's election day in Georgia and voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races.

Locally, voters will decide who will lead the Savannah-Chatham school board, fill Chatham County's four open Board of Elections seats and sit on the Superior Court and Recorder's Court benches.

Chatham County voters will also select state House and Senate representatives and the Democratic nominee for U.S. House.

In statewide contests, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is being challenged by former Sen. David Perdue in the Republican primary, while six Republicans, including former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker, are battling in the primary to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Nov. 8 general election.

ExploreA Twitter List by SavannahNow

How and where to vote in today's elections

Here's what's required to cast your ballot in today's primary and nonpartisan general elections:

  • You must be registered to vote. The deadline to register for this election was April 25.
  • Voters must show a valid photo ID when voting in person
  • Go to your assigned polling place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on May 24. Those in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Sample ballot, polling places

Want to know where to vote and who's on the ballot? You can find sample ballots and polling location on the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State website.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia primary election live updates: Polls now open for Savannah, Chatham County voters

Editors' Picks
The Latest
A festival for everyone: UnderGo Fest returns with an all-Savannah line-up of performers
1h ago
Looking to Atlanta and Rivian, Bryan County leaders vow to listen to community on Hyundai
1h ago
Georgia primary election: See results from Savannah, Chatham County voting
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top