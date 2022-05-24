It's election day in Georgia and voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races.
Locally, voters will decide who will lead the Savannah-Chatham school board, fill Chatham County's four open Board of Elections seats and sit on the Superior Court and Recorder's Court benches.
Chatham County voters will also select state House and Senate representatives and the Democratic nominee for U.S. House.
In statewide contests, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is being challenged by former Sen. David Perdue in the Republican primary, while six Republicans, including former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker, are battling in the primary to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Nov. 8 general election.
How and where to vote in today's elections
Here's what's required to cast your ballot in today's primary and nonpartisan general elections:
- You must be registered to vote. The deadline to register for this election was April 25.
- Voters must show a valid photo ID when voting in person
- Go to your assigned polling place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on May 24. Those in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Sample ballot, polling places
Want to know where to vote and who's on the ballot? You can find sample ballots and polling location on the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State website.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia primary election live updates: Polls now open for Savannah, Chatham County voters