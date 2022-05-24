Georgia primary election live updates: Heavy early voting possibly adding to perception of low turnout in Savannah, Chatham County

Credit: Will Peebles Credit: Will Peebles

9:31 | Education a key issue for Pooler voter

Nearly 150 people had visited West Chatham Baptist Church in Pooler by about 9 a.m. to cast their votes. A paper jam led to delays in voting early, but lines were moving steadily soon afterward.

Maribeth Lindler, who has lived in Pooler for 30 years, said she was excited to vote for local school board elections, saying she is hopeful to see teachers' pay increase and more resources provided for public schools.

“I want to see enough money for those schools so they can build bigger schools,” said Lindler. “The last thing we want to do is put them out in portables. We don’t want them to feel left out from the other kids in the school. I think teachers need higher salaries, too.”

9:19 | Voting steady at large Chatham County precinct

At Precinct 1-01, First Presbyterian, one of the largest precincts in Chatham County, approximately 80 voters had cast ballots by 9 a.m.

The church, which also hosts a daycare program, was packed with voters coming in and out, as well as small children watching curiously.

Tracy Less explained why there were so many people at day care to the children she was watching.

"They're gonna go vote!" She told three children as she navigated the stroller down the Chatham Cresent sidewalk.

Inside, poll manager John Leffler, a seven-year election veteran, said no issues had popped up yet.

"It's been steady. We opened right on time. We were ready 15 minutes early. We have a good crew here, Leffler said. "We've had 20% of our voters vote absentee."

He says he's been keeping track of the paper ballot count on the scanner and comparing it the number of voters that have come through to make sure the numbers line up. So far, they have.

"Long story short: Voting is steady. I have great crew," Leffler said.

9:10 | Voter reverses direction upon seeing a sign announcing election day

Jacob Knudsen was driving on Hwy. 80 when he saw the signs declaring it election day outside his voting precinct.

“I pulled a u-turn and went right back around home so I (could) get my registration card,” Knudsen said.

He had spent the weekend researching candidates.

“This isn't my first time (voting), but this is my first time as, you know, an actual adult voting and realizing that my choices affect the voting process,” Knudsen said.

He voted inside Lighthouse Baptist Church on Talahi Island, where it was business as usual.

By 9 a.m., nearly 75 people had cast their votes in the primary elections, which a poll manager said was on par with recent years.

8:40 | Voting steady in Savannah's Eastside

On Savannah's Eastside, a steady stream of voters filtered into Christ Community Church on East Gwinnett Street. About 10 people were casting their votes at 8:15 a.m., with the process running smoothly.

Kelsey Williams walked from her home in Gordonston, coffee cup in hand, to vote this morning. She said the process went well, but she was confused after deciding to switch the primary she voted in after receiving an absentee ballot. "There were no instructions on how to switch," she said.

Her husband ran home to grab their absentee ballots before they were able to switch the primary they voted in. "So it all worked out," she said.

8:10 a.m.| On first election as supervisor, Wooten hands on in fixing issues

Tuesday marked Board of Elections Supervisor Billy Wooten’s first election day at the helm. Initially, he was hired as an interim after the retirement of longtime Chatham BOE Supervisor Russell Bridges before he permanently won the position.

But today, he’s in charge. And he’s keeping calm under pressure.

Wooten decided he would check out an issue at Central Church of Christ issue personally, since its Stephenson address wasn’t far from BOE headquarters at 1117 Eisenhower Dr.

Wooten drove over and determined the voting machine issue stemmed from operator error, made slightly worse by the growing line of voters outside.

He stepped in, and he and the poll workers managed to figure out the issue and said the line was moving smoothly when he left to try and put out another fire. Two poll workers called in sick on election day, Wooten said, and that sent ripples through the organizational plans.

But, he said, that too will be resolved.

Wooten was a poll worker himself before he took this job, with two decades of experience. He's in command now, but it’s far from his first rodeo. He says these early morning issues are going to happen.

“Other than having to move people around, we’ve really only had some minor things, printers not working, things like that,” Wooten said. “When you (use) 2,700 pieces of equipment you’re gonna have some issue. But every poll opened, and no poll opened late.”

7:53 a.m. | Voting off to a strong start

As the sun came up over Precinct 2-05 on Tuesday, election day was off to a strong start in Chatham. Nineteen voters had cast their ballots in the first 30 minutes of the polls opening.

A poll manager at the location said things were moving quickly for their small precinct team, but there were no lines to be seen outside.

But morning is typically when election issues pop up, this time is no different. A caller reported that Precinct 1-06, Central Church of Christ, had issues with getting their voting machines online.

Precinct 4-08, at Wilmington Presbyterian church, had an issue with the ballot scanner, which voters place their paper ballot into after voting.

Board of Elections Supervisor Billy Wooten says his team is checking into these issues.

7:30 | Early voting showed big interest in the primary

While election day turnout remains to be seen, many Georgians had already cast their ballot in the early voting period.

In the three weeks of early voting, more than 850,000 voters cast a ballot either in person or returned an absentee ballot.

Compared with early-voting turnout in recent primaries, this represented a 168% increase over 2018's gubernatorial primary and a 212% jump above 2020, the last presidential primary year.

Of those ballots cast, most were the Republican ticket, with many hotly contested down ballot races, as well as the much-talked-about Governor's race: Incumbent Brian Kemp vs Trump-endorsed David Perdue.

Republicans cast 483,149 ballots early; Democrats cast 368,949; nonpartisan voters cast 5,303 early ballots.

It's election day in Georgia and voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races.

Locally, voters will decide who will lead the Savannah-Chatham school board, fill Chatham County's four open Board of Elections seats and sit on the Superior Court and Recorder's Court benches.

Chatham County voters will also select state House and Senate representatives and the Democratic nominee for U.S. House.

In statewide contests, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is being challenged by former Sen. David Perdue in the Republican primary, while six Republicans, including former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker, are battling in the primary to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Nov. 8 general election.

How and where to vote in today's elections

Here's what's required to cast your ballot in today's primary and nonpartisan general elections:

You must be registered to vote. The deadline to register for this election was April 25.

Voters must show a valid photo ID when voting in person

Go to your assigned polling place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on May 24. Those in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Sample ballot, polling places

Want to know where to vote and who's on the ballot? You can find sample ballots and polling location on the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State website.

