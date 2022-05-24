Georgia primary election live updates: A steady stream at polling locations in Savannah, Chatham County

Wooten decided he would check out an issue at Central Church of Christ issue personally, since its Stephenson address wasn’t far from BOE headquarters at 1117 Eisenhower Dr.

Wooten drove over and determined the voting machine issue stemmed from operator error, made slightly worse by the growing line of voters outside.

He stepped in, and he and the poll workers managed to figure out the issue and said the line was moving smoothly when he left to try and put out another fire. Two poll workers called in sick on election day, Wooten said, and that sent ripples through the organizational plans.

But, he said, that too will be resolved.

Wooten was a poll worker himself before he took this job, with two decades of experience. He's in command now, but it’s far from his first rodeo. He says these early morning issues are going to happen.

“Other than having to move people around, we’ve really only had some minor things, printers not working, things like that,” Wooten said. “When you (use) 2,700 pieces of equipment you’re gonna have some issue. But every poll opened, and no poll opened late.”

Credit: Will Peebles Credit: Will Peebles

7:53 a.m. | Voting off to a strong start

As the sun came up over Precinct 2-05 on Tuesday, election day was off to a strong start in Chatham. Nineteen voters had cast their ballots in the first 30 minutes of the polls opening.

A poll manager at the location said things were moving quickly for their small precinct team, but there were no lines to be seen outside.

But morning is typically when election issues pop up, this time is no different. A caller reported that Precinct 1-06, Central Church of Christ, had issues with getting their voting machines online.

Precinct 4-08, at Wilmington Presbyterian church, had an issue with the ballot scanner, which voters place their paper ballot into after voting.

Board of Elections Supervisor Billy Wooten says his team is checking into these issues.

7:30 | Early voting showed big interest in the primary

While election day turnout remains to be seen, many Georgians had already cast their ballot in the early voting period.

In the three weeks of early voting, more than 850,000 voters cast a ballot either in person or returned an absentee ballot.

Compared with early-voting turnout in recent primaries, this represented a 168% increase over 2018's gubernatorial primary and a 212% jump above 2020, the last presidential primary year.

Of those ballots cast, most were the Republican ticket, with many hotly contested down ballot races, as well as the much-talked-about Governor's race: Incumbent Brian Kemp vs Trump-endorsed David Perdue.

Republicans cast 483,149 ballots early; Democrats cast 368,949; nonpartisan voters cast 5,303 early ballots.

It's election day in Georgia and voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races.

Locally, voters will decide who will lead the Savannah-Chatham school board, fill Chatham County's four open Board of Elections seats and sit on the Superior Court and Recorder's Court benches.

Chatham County voters will also select state House and Senate representatives and the Democratic nominee for U.S. House.

In statewide contests, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is being challenged by former Sen. David Perdue in the Republican primary, while six Republicans, including former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker, are battling in the primary to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Nov. 8 general election.

Election Day 2022: How Georgia voters can cast their ballots for the May 24 primary

What to know: The May 24 Georgia primary races will shape the midterm election ballot

Explore A Twitter List by SavannahNow

How and where to vote in today's elections

Here's what's required to cast your ballot in today's primary and nonpartisan general elections:

You must be registered to vote. The deadline to register for this election was April 25.

Voters must show a valid photo ID when voting in person

Go to your assigned polling place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on May 24. Those in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Sample ballot, polling places

Want to know where to vote and who's on the ballot? You can find sample ballots and polling location on the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State website.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia primary election live updates: A steady stream at polling locations in Savannah, Chatham County