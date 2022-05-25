ajc logo
Georgia lieutenant governor's races undecided following primary election

Credit: Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK

Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
18 minutes ago

Georgia voters will have to wait until later Wednesday - and perhaps to June 21 - to learn who hast advanced to the lieutenant governor's general election race.

The hotly contest GOP primary was too close to call as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Burt Jones held a comfortable 209,000-vote lead but was clinging to the majority needed to avoid a runoff. Jones has claimed 50.1% with 94.97% precincts reporting.

Credit: Provided photo

Butch Miller is a firm second with 31.11%, 20 percentage points ahead of Mack McGregor. Savannah's Jeanne Seaver was fourth with 7.53%.

Two Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor are headed for a runoff. Kwanza Hall was the top vote getter with 30.1% of the vote and is likely to face Charlie Bailey, who is running second, 21,000 votes ahead of Renitta Shannon.

Credit: Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK

The lieutenant governor's seat is open this election cycle as the incumbent, Geoff Duncan, opted not to run for re-election. Duncan was a target of former President Donald Trump after challenging Trump's claims that Georgia's 2020 election was fraudulent.

The lieutenant governor presides over the Georgia Senate, but casts a vote only in the case of a tie. They also take on the duties of the governor if the governor is incapacitated.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia lieutenant governor's races undecided following primary election

