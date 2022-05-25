Georgia lieutenant governor's races undecided following primary election

Two Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor are headed for a runoff. Kwanza Hall was the top vote getter with 30.1% of the vote and is likely to face Charlie Bailey, who is running second, 21,000 votes ahead of Renitta Shannon.

Election 2022: Lieutenant governor race could be a microcosm of the future of state GOP politics

The lieutenant governor's seat is open this election cycle as the incumbent, Geoff Duncan, opted not to run for re-election. Duncan was a target of former President Donald Trump after challenging Trump's claims that Georgia's 2020 election was fraudulent.

The lieutenant governor presides over the Georgia Senate, but casts a vote only in the case of a tie. They also take on the duties of the governor if the governor is incapacitated.

