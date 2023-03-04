Georgia legislators call for funding for Cumberland Island erosion research

On Cumberland, storms have made big impacts

"Today, the shores of this remarkable island are eroding at an increasingly alarming rate," the representative's letter noted. "Until the root causes are known, there cannot be appropriate actions to mitigate and prevent furtherdamage to this unique habitat."

While government agencies understand the impacts of climate change in the future, the legislators' letter highlights that there is still much to be done to understand the finer details of erosion and how to best target support for the island. They stated in the letter that the work done to mitigate and counteract erosion at Cumberland Island will serve as a model for other sites throughout the country and accelerate the National Park Services' and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' understanding of how to adapt and protect coastal assets for the future.

Cumberland Island National Seashore, the popular visitor destination for locals and travelers alike, is managed by the National Park Service, an agency under the Department of Interior which oversees the country's natural resources such as seashores, wildlife refuges and parks.

The National Park Service was not immediately available for comment.

The lawmakers' ask comes at a moment when the National Park Service (NPS) is already looking toward its future plans for the island. NPS is currently finalizing its updated Visitor Use Management Plan — the document which outlines how the agency plans to manage natural resource use on the island in the future.

The management plan looks at everything from boat and ferry use and access to the island to the preservation of bird habitat on the shore. It notes that as the sea level rises, the site will be more vulnerable to coastal storms and storm surges and that the agency is taking these factors into account with its planning.

The study Ossoff and Carter are looking to support is not the first proposed or conducted on Cumberland. According to the National Park Service, an assessment on back-barrier erosion — erosion on the western shore of the island — from 2011-2013 was completed by the U.S. Geological Survey in 2016. It predicted that sites studied along the back side of the island will be inundated by daily high tides. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated that the margin for erosion across these locations on the island will move approximately 120 feet inland from where they are now by the end of the 21st century.

The National Park Service conducted a Marine Vulnerability Assessment of Cumberland Island National Seashore in 2016 as well, looking at how marine habitats might be impacted by sea level rise and how salt marshes could migrate.

The agency also used data from a 2021 Western Carolina University assessment of the vulnerabilities of coastal facilities to identify 15 structures on the island that have moderate or high exposure to sea level rise and storm surge which will likely affect future access and visitation to the island. These structures included shorelines, trails, boardwalks, campgrounds, docks as well as transportation assets like bridges and access roads.

Marisa Mecke is an environmental journalist.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News

