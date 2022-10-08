ajc logo
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into bones found on construction site

By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
13 hours ago

A construction crew Saturday morning found small objects that appear to be bones on the intersection of Broughton Street and Bull Street.

Bianca Johnson, public information officer for the Savannah Police Department, said they have not determined if the bones are human or animal remains and have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for testing.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into bones found on construction site

