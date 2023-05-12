Georgia Attorney General joins opposition to boat speed rule meant to save whales

But opposition to the new regulations argues the new rules stand to risk coastal economies and fishing industries. In the letter Carr co-signed with fellow attorneys general, they noted that the rule could disrupt "important sectors of our state economies, including commercial shipping and recreational fishing and boating."

Credit: Georgia Department of Natural Resources, taken under NOAA Permit #20556 Credit: Georgia Department of Natural Resources, taken under NOAA Permit #20556

There are many legal and practical reasons the attorneys general worry about the proposed rule, but two of the main issues raised are that the 10-knot speed restrictions could endanger the safety and efficacy of pilot boats and commercial vessels. Secondly, the rule poses safety concerns because it “effectively invalidates” the exemptions the policy currently has built-in for safety, meaning that boats can violate the speed limit if it is necessary for safety.

Additionally, the letter notes that the rule could have a chilling effect on boat-based economies all the way from cargo shipping down to small business marinas and tackle shops.

Proponents say the rule is key, especially in the Southeast

Local proponents of the policy aren't sold on those arguments, though. Nancy Daves of Georgia Interfaith Light and Power has partnered with organizations in the state on right whale protection. She said the current and new rules have safety exemptions provided, and the new rule provides an easier method of reporting when an exemption is taken.

"I find it difficult to explain why other ports such as Boston are willing to comply with far more rigorous restrictions for longer time periods without apparent harm to commerce," Daves said. North Atlantic right whales range runs from coastal Canada to Florida.

"The whales can't see state lines," Daves said.

Explore Georgia on the front lines of right whale survival

Greg Reilly, a retired U.S. Coast Guard commander and advocate for the North Atlantic right whale at the International Fund for Animal Welfare, said NOAA enforcement is also a huge challenge with the new rule.

Boat regulations, particularly in the Southeast where the whales are closer to the surface, stand to have a major impact on mortality numbers, Reilly said. But enforcement from NOAA and compliance from mariners is still a struggle under the current rules.

Credit: NOAA Fisheries Credit: NOAA Fisheries

Population decline hasn’t halted

North Atlantic right whales are a highly endangered species that swim through the Georgia coast during their calving season when the mothers and babies can be seen swimming in southeastern waters.

Their population stands at about 340, according to an October 2020 estimate from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium. Like many whales, at the beginning of the 20th century, their populations declined when whalers hunted them to near extinction. Based on NOAA population numbers, North Atlantic right whale numbers have been on a decline since around 2010 after years of steady growth. Even with the elimination of whaling as a threat, human interactions such as boat strikes and fishing nets continue to endanger the whale population.

Based on NOAA data, from 2017 through 2023, 36 North Atlantic right whales have died. Of those, 12 were due to vessel strikes, the most deadly category only behind unknown causes.

Marisa Mecke is an environmental journalist. She can be reached at 912-328-4411 or at mmecke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia Attorney General joins opposition to boat speed rule meant to save whales

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.