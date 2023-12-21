GDOT gets $500K for next steps in proposed Savannah-to-Atlanta passenger train

The recent announcement sends a potential passenger rail project into a "phase 2 study" that continues GDOT's service development plan started by a previous FRA grant, according to a press release from Sen. Jon Ossoff's office. The total money for Georgia in this round of grant awards for corridor identification is $1.5 million.

That amount follows an $8 million in awards announced in April 2022 that began GDOT's service development plan for the corridor, according to GDOT's project website.

"This is a long-term project that will require cooperation and strong execution at all levels of government, but it has the potential to unlock huge gains in mobility and quality of life for Georgians,” Ossoff said in a press release.

For GDOT, the next steps for the study are in the early stages and still being organized, said Jill Nagel, GDOT's district 5 communications officer in an email. But the project webpage lays out some of its elements.

The project schedule stretches into 2028 when the breadth of necessary design and planning would be completed before construction, according to the schedule on the project's site. That timeline encompasses about seven phases.

Three of the phases are planned for a stretch between 2023-2025 which would include identifying alternative routes based on need and conducting an environmental assessment for the project. A cost-benefit analysis is slated for 2026, which would also be when the department identifies potential funding sources for construction. The schedule ends with an environmental impact statement in 2028 to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act.

Johnson said he supports passenger rail service from Savannah to Atlanta and believes there is demand for it in the city. Johnson has met with Ossoff about reestablishing rail services in the area, he said. That includes potentially upgrading the city's Amtrak station, which hasn't changed since Johnson would travel to Savannah during the Summers to visit family some 20 years ago, he said.

"We need to enhance our railway," Johnson said.

Evan Lasseter is the Savannah and Chatham County Government Reporter for the Savannah Morning News.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: GDOT gets $500K for next steps in proposed Savannah-to-Atlanta passenger train

