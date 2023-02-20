X
GBI: Richmond Hill officer shot while making welfare check

Credit: Photo by Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an aggravated assault case involving an officer from the Richmond Hill Police Department. Patrick William Bristow of Richmond Hill has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly shot a Richmond Hill police officer Friday afternoon.

According to a press release by the GBI, officers were conducting a welfare check around 2 p.m. last Friday at Ashleigh Place Apartments. When they arrived, they spoke with the 911 caller before checking the apartment in question. Upon knocking, Bristow fired a shot which hit one of the officers. He has since been treated and released from the hospital. None of the officers fired their weapon.

A handgun was recovered. Once the case file is complete, it will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: GBI: Richmond Hill officer shot while making welfare check

