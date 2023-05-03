X

GBI investigating death of inmate at Chatham County Detention Center

Credit: Chatham County Sheriff's Office

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
23 minutes ago

For the second time in two months - and the 15th time since 2016 - an inmate has died at the Chatham County Detention Center.

Maurice Small, 62, was found unresponsive during a guard shift change on April 29 and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Small was imprisoned in the jail for a probation violation related to simple battery-family violence charge filed April 3.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating Small’s death.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

According to Sheriff John Wilcher, security officers conducted multiple checks on Small on the morning of his death because he’d refused to eat breakfast. Jail staff found Small unresponsive during an 8 a.m. check and called EMS. Small was transported to the hospital.

Small’s death comes less than two months after another prisoner, 43-year-old Gregory Alan Woods, was found dead at the jail on March 5. Woods was awaiting trial on a criminal property damage charge and had been incarcerated since Oct. 26, 2021. His death is still being investigated.

According to CCDC records, 15 inmates have died at the jail since 2016 when Correct Health contracted with Chatham County to provide medical services. Investigations revealed that eight of those deaths were by suicide, three by disease, one by natural causes and one by overdose.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Jail death: GBI investigating death of prisoner at Chatham County Detention Center

