GBI investigating death of inmate at Chatham County Detention Center

Small’s death comes less than two months after another prisoner, 43-year-old Gregory Alan Woods, was found dead at the jail on March 5. Woods was awaiting trial on a criminal property damage charge and had been incarcerated since Oct. 26, 2021. His death is still being investigated.

According to CCDC records, 15 inmates have died at the jail since 2016 when Correct Health contracted with Chatham County to provide medical services. Investigations revealed that eight of those deaths were by suicide, three by disease, one by natural causes and one by overdose.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Jail death: GBI investigating death of prisoner at Chatham County Detention Center

