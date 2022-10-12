ajc logo
GBI investigating after 15-year-old found dead from gunshot wounds in Garden City home

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

A 15-year-old was found dead from gunshot wounds in a home in the 4000 block of Third Street in Garden City on Tuesday.

After 911 received a report of a shooting and an unresponsive male behind a home in the 4000 block of Third Street, the Garden City Police Department responded. At 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Garden City Police Department requested the GBI Statesboro Office assist with the death investigation.

When officers arrived, they found Erick Lakeem Davis, age 15, of Savannah, with gunshot wounds. Davis was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab. The investigation is active and ongoing.

