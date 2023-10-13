Gary Sinise Foundation presents custom-built home to Ranger wounded in Afghanistan in 2019

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart – Savannah Morning News
33 minutes ago

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Davis pulled his truck into the driveway of his new Richmond Hill home Thursday morning. About 100 people huddled under a tent on the front lawn as a light rain fell. As Davis and his family made their way across the yard, the crowd erupted with cheers and clapping. It was an exciting day for the Davis family as the Gary Sinise Foundation turned over the keys to a newly built three-bedroom, three-bath, mortgage-free SMART home.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The Gary Sinise Foundation built the new home through the R.I.S.E. Program (Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment), to ease many of the mobility challenges Davis faces daily after he was severely injured by an explosion on Aug. 16, 2019, while on deployment in Afghanistan. The family now will have an accessible kitchen that allows Davis to help his wife Asia with meal prep and clean-up and, for the first time since coming home from the hospital, Davis will be able to take his prosthetics off to shower. Most important to Davis, he will be able to say goodnight to his son, Knox, and pray with him at his bedside rather than from the foot of the bed.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Sarah Hollis, vice president of philanthropy for the Gary Sinise Foundation, said the dedication ceremony was a way to “show our gratitude and love to support Ryan and his family.”

Richard Burkhart is the visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Gary Sinise Foundation presents custom-built home to Ranger wounded in Afghanistan in 2019

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Service is beaming teachers into Georgia classrooms amid staff shortage6h ago

Credit: AP

Why are Phillies so much better than Braves in October?
9h ago

Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers rue House speaker debacle — ‘chaos’ and ‘idiots’
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers rue House speaker debacle — ‘chaos’ and ‘idiots’
4h ago

Atlanta employers say ‘Back to the office.’ Workers say, ‘Not so fast’
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Savannah Economic Development Authority

Emmy-nominated producer, who worked on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage,’ to lead Savannah film...
28m ago
Savannah artist’s resources depleted by rheumatoid arthritis as she awaits disability...
Savannah rallies support for its Jewish community after Hamas attacks
Featured

Friday the 13th: Day of ‘double hoo-doo’ or just misunderstood?
6h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top