Gary Sinise Foundation presents custom-built home to Ranger wounded in Afghanistan in 2019

The Gary Sinise Foundation built the new home through the R.I.S.E. Program (Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment), to ease many of the mobility challenges Davis faces daily after he was severely injured by an explosion on Aug. 16, 2019, while on deployment in Afghanistan. The family now will have an accessible kitchen that allows Davis to help his wife Asia with meal prep and clean-up and, for the first time since coming home from the hospital, Davis will be able to take his prosthetics off to shower. Most important to Davis, he will be able to say goodnight to his son, Knox, and pray with him at his bedside rather than from the foot of the bed.

Sarah Hollis, vice president of philanthropy for the Gary Sinise Foundation, said the dedication ceremony was a way to “show our gratitude and love to support Ryan and his family.”

