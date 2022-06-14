Gardens, new restroom facilities and a bike lane: What we know about the Forsyth Park master plan

Here are several takeaways from the master plan.

Focus is on Forsyth's south end

The final design comes after two other drafts that suggested more aggressive changes prompted widespread community outcry. The earlier plans included additional parking lots, relocation of both playgrounds, a new splash pad area, a north end gardens and changes to sport courts

In the final design the bulk of the changes to the park would occur on the south end. Those include new restroom facilities, a playground, picnic area and an updated garden area around the entrance of the park at Park Avenue and Bull Street.

A new multi-use path would be constructed around the entire outside of the park to accommodate a designated bike and jogging lanes. There would also be a designated pedestrian lane around the perimeter.

Changes in the fort areas

On the westside near the center of the park, additional gardens, including a children's garden, would be created adjacent to the existing Fragrant Garden. The older of the two playgrounds in the center of the park would be relocated to the south end of the park and replaced with a picnic area.

On the eastside, a new stage would be constructed and the existing bandshell demolished. The new stage would be positioned farther to the south to allow space in-between the stage and café.

The Rotary Club playground would remain in its current location next to the cafe and bandshell, but a new gathering space would be created adjacent to the area. A stormwater garden would be created near the existing parking lot.

There are no proposed changes to the north end of the park, other than lighting and pavement upgrades.

Preservation, trees and updates

The plan puts a focus on the historical aspects of the park and recommends preserving the north end along with the framework of Forsyth, such as the path around the perimeter, central walkway, fort structures and open lawns.

The plan also recommends clustering active uses and contemporary equipment proposed in the design at the southern end of the park.

Protection and treatment is also recommended for the more than 500 trees that dot the park. The master plan includes a treatment recommendation for each tree based on species, size and health.

Many of the trees, especially the live oaks, were planted in the 19th century. Some measure up to 64 inches in diameter at chest height and up to 100 inches in diameter in canopy.

Lighting upgrades to increase safety and accessibility along with a designated maintenance and trash collection area for city staff is also recommended.

Cost

All of the proposed changes add up to a $16 million price tag, according to estimates listed in the master plan. Site improvements such as pedestrian paving, site development and landscaping make up the bulk of the cost at just over $9 million.

Electrical utility updates would cost about $3.8 million; site preparation, including cleaning, demolition and relocation and earthwork would cost about $1.6 million; construction, including new restrooms, stage, courts and tennis court lighting would be $1.5 million.

Mechanical utilities like water supply, sanitary and storm sewer work would come in around $146,000. Just under $812,000 was added for construction contingency, to cover any delays or unexpected issues.

What’s next

The City of Savannah has been reviewing the master plan and meeting with Friends of Forsyth for several months.

There is currently no timeline for when the plan would go before council for consideration or adoption.

The implementation of the master plan is meant to happen over several years based on the priorities the city sets. It could take up to a decade for all the changes to take shape.

